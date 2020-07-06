'England tour is like Ashes for us', says Kemar Roach

Kemar Roach spoke about his performance the last time these two teams met, a series in which he picked 18 scalps.

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach recently spoke about how facing off against England was as important as an Ashes series from the West Indies team's point of view.

International cricket is set to return on July 8 as England will host West Indies for the first Test to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton as part of the three-match Test series.

West Indies had won the Test series by a 2-1 margin the last time these two teams met, which was last year in the Caribbean. Kemar Roach shed light on how the full focus of the team is to play in the same vein that they did in the previous series.

"We were relentless and it set the tone. Everyone put in and we're looking to emulate that here. Taking the trophy back home to the Caribbean is the number one goal. Winning in England would be perfect but it's about defending the trophy. This is our biggest series, like the Ashes for us, so it's about getting into that zone" Kemar Roach was quoted as saying by 'The Guardian'.

Barbados spell was the best I have ever felt: Kemar Roach

Kemar Roach was at his decimating best last year

Kemar Roach also spoke about his performance the last time these two teams met in the Caribbean, when he picked 18 scalps and was adjudged as the player of the series. His 18 wickets included a devastating spell at Barbados which saw England get skittled out before reaching the three-figure mark. Kemar Roach spoke about how that was one of his best spells.

"That day in Barbados is top for me. It was the best I have ever felt; my body was healthy, the ball was coming out perfectly, I was expressing myself. There was no added pressure, just total comfort. That's how I got the best out of myself," Kemar Roach asserted.

Kemar Roach also spoke about the new ICC rules and regulations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic including the ban on the usage of saliva. He felt that although it would be difficult at first, bowlers would eventually find a way to swing the ball.