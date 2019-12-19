England Under-19s vs Sri Lanka Under-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball scorecard and match updates

Can England U-19s defeat Sri Lanka U-19s once again?

England U-19s will look to end the first round of the U19 Tri-Series in West Indies on a high by recording their second consecutive win over Sri Lanka U-19s. The islanders had registered three wins in their first three games however, they have faltered in their previous two games.

The match will start at 6:30 PM IST at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. Sri Lanka U-19s have played two games here and, lost both of them.

You can follow ball-by-ball scorecard updates of the match right here.

Their first defeat had come against England U-19s. Hence, they will be under pressure to perform well in this match. Skipper Nipun Dananjaya had played a fine knock of 74 runs in the last game but, he will expect the likes of Navod Paranavithana and Ravindu de Silva to perform better in the batting department.

On the bowling front, Sri Lanka U-19s will rest their hopes on the duo of Amshi de Silva and Kavindu Nadeeshan. Silva had taken a five-wicket haul in the previous game while Nadeeshan has been a marquee player for Sri Lanka U-19s.

Talking about the England U-19s now, George Balderson and Scott Currie will try to wreak havoc once again in Coolidge. The pair had accounted for 6 Sri Lankan wickets in their previous outing.

From the batting section of England, Dan Mousley will be the player to watch out for because he has impressed a lot in this tri-nation tournament.

Squads

England U-19 Squad: Ben Charlesworth, Jordan Cox (w), Tom Clark, Jack Haynes, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Dan Mousley, George Balderson (c), Kasey Aldridge, Scott Currie, Hamidullah Qadri, Luke Hollman, Blake Cullen, Joey Evison, Harry Duke, Sam Young.

Sri Lanka U-19 Squad: Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara (w), Chamindu Wijesinghe, Ravindu Rasantha, Ashen Daniel, Sonal Dinusha, Nipun Dananjaya(c), Sudeera Thilakaratne, Amshi de Silva, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Yasiru Rodrigo, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Lakshan Gamage, Naveen Fernando.