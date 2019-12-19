×
England Under-19s vs Sri Lanka Under-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball scorecard and match updates

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
19 Dec 2019, 18:11 IST

Can England U-19s defeat Sri Lanka U-19s once again?
England U-19s will look to end the first round of the U19 Tri-Series in West Indies on a high by recording their second consecutive win over Sri Lanka U-19s. The islanders had registered three wins in their first three games however, they have faltered in their previous two games.

The match will start at 6:30 PM IST at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. Sri Lanka U-19s have played two games here and, lost both of them.

You can follow ball-by-ball scorecard updates of the match right here.

Their first defeat had come against England U-19s. Hence, they will be under pressure to perform well in this match. Skipper Nipun Dananjaya had played a fine knock of 74 runs in the last game but, he will expect the likes of Navod Paranavithana and Ravindu de Silva to perform better in the batting department.

On the bowling front, Sri Lanka U-19s will rest their hopes on the duo of Amshi de Silva and Kavindu Nadeeshan. Silva had taken a five-wicket haul in the previous game while Nadeeshan has been a marquee player for Sri Lanka U-19s.

Talking about the England U-19s now, George Balderson and Scott Currie will try to wreak havoc once again in Coolidge. The pair had accounted for 6 Sri Lankan wickets in their previous outing.

From the batting section of England, Dan Mousley will be the player to watch out for because he has impressed a lot in this tri-nation tournament.

Squads

England U-19 Squad: Ben Charlesworth, Jordan Cox (w), Tom Clark, Jack Haynes, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Dan Mousley, George Balderson (c), Kasey Aldridge, Scott Currie, Hamidullah Qadri, Luke Hollman, Blake Cullen, Joey Evison, Harry Duke, Sam Young.

Sri Lanka U-19 Squad: Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara (w), Chamindu Wijesinghe, Ravindu Rasantha, Ashen Daniel, Sonal Dinusha, Nipun Dananjaya(c), Sudeera Thilakaratne, Amshi de Silva, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Yasiru Rodrigo, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Lakshan Gamage, Naveen Fernando.

U19 Tri-Series in West Indies 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket England Cricket Team George P Balderson Nipun Dananjaya
Live Cricket Scores
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
Match 1 | Fri, 06 Dec
WIU 164/10 (46.0 ov)
ENU 128/10 (30.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 36 runs
WIU VS ENU live score
Match 2 | Sun, 08 Dec
ENU 169/10 (49.4 ov)
WIU 140/10 (36.4 ov)
England Under 19s won by 29 runs
ENU VS WIU live score
Match 3 | Tue, 10 Dec
WIU 137/9 (50.0 ov)
SLU 138/9 (40.1 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 1 wicket
WIU VS SLU live score
Match 4 | Wed, 11 Dec
ENU 149/4 (45.0 ov)
SLU 143/4 (37.0 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 27 runs (DLS Method)
ENU VS SLU live score
Match 5 | Thu, 12 Dec
WIU 116/10 (40.1 ov)
ENU 117/5 (37.1 ov)
England Under 19s won by 5 wickets
WIU VS ENU live score
Match 6 | Sat, 14 Dec
SLU 234/9 (50.0 ov)
WIU 104/10 (34.4 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 130 runs
SLU VS WIU live score
Match 7 | Sun, 15 Dec
SLU 113/10 (42.4 ov)
ENU 115/6 (33.0 ov)
England Under 19s won by 4 wickets
SLU VS ENU live score
Match 8 | Tue, 17 Dec
WIU 207/9 (50.0 ov)
SLU 200/8 (50.0 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 7 runs
WIU VS SLU live score
Match 9 | Today, 06:30 PM
England Under 19s
Sri Lanka Under 19s
ENU VS SLU live score
Final | Sat, 21 Dec, 06:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
