England Under-19s vs Sri Lanka Under-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball scorecard and match updates

Tom Clark played a quickfire knock of 22 runs in the previous game

The final of the U19 Tri-Series in West Indies 2019 will feature a battle between England U19s and Sri Lanka U19s. England U19s will start as the favorites to win this contest because Sri Lanka U19s have lost their last three matches.

This match will start at 6:30 PM IST at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. Sri Lanka U19s have not won a single game at this venue.

Both the teams had clashed in the ultimate group match of the series. England U19s thrashed Sri Lanka U19s by 44 runs in that match. The last victory helped England U19s finish at the top of the points table.

Jordan Cox starred for England U19s with a hundred. His knock of 105 runs helped his team post a total of 292 runs on the board. The fans will also have their eyes on Joey Evison and Tom Clark. The former had hit a 18-ball 50 against Sri Lanka U19s while the latter provided a fiery start to the innings with a 12-ball 22.

In the bowling department, England U19s will rest their hopes on the duo of Luke Hollman and Lewis Goldsworthy. Both the bowlers had taken two wickets each in the last fixture.

From the Sri Lanka U19s, skipper Nipun Dananjaya will be the center of attention as the captain could score only 2 runs in the last game. Navod Paranavithana and Ravindu De Silva will try to continue their fine form in the top order while last match's half centurion Sonal Dinusha will try to provide a good finish to the team's innings in the grand finale.

The team management will expect Yasiru Rodrigo and Ashen Daniel to chip in with some wickets in the Sri Lanka U19s bowling attack.

Squads

England U-19 Squad: Ben Charlesworth, Jordan Cox (w), Tom Clark, Jack Haynes, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Dan Mousley, George Balderson (c), Kasey Aldridge, Scott Currie, Hamidullah Qadri, Luke Hollman, Blake Cullen, Joey Evison, Harry Duke, Sam Young.

Sri Lanka U-19 Squad: Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara (w), Chamindu Wijesinghe, Ravindu Rasantha, Ashen Daniel, Sonal Dinusha, Nipun Dananjaya(c), Sudeera Thilakaratne, Amshi de Silva, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Yasiru Rodrigo, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Lakshan Gamage, Naveen Fernando.