England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 14

The second game of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see England take on Afghanistan at the Perth Stadium on Saturday.

England are coming off a win in their warm-up fixture against Pakistan. Bowling first, the bowlers did a very good job of restricting Pakistan to 160 in their 20 overs. The batters then contributed and made a mockery of the chase as they got across the line in the 15th over, winning the game by six wickets.

Jos Buttler will be leading the English side in the competition. They have plenty of experience in their squad and are one of the favorites to lift the title. They have been in very good form in the shortest format and it will be interesting to see whether they manage to carry their form in the upcoming global event.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh in their first warm-up fixture. Batting first, the Afghan side posted 160 on the board, losing seven wickets in their 20 overs. The bowlers then picked up nine wickets and restricted Bangladesh to 98 to win the game by 62 runs. Their second warm-up fixture against Pakistan couldn’t be completed due to rain.

Experienced campaigner Mohammad Nabi has been handed the responsibility of leading the Afghan side. The likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz feature in a number of T20 leagues around the world and will look to use their experience while facing the best sides in the world. They will be eager to get off to a winning start.

England vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: England vs Afghanistan, Match 14, Super 12 Group 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 22 2022, Saturday, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

England vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at Perth Stadium assists the pacers. The new-ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. They will have to adjust to the extra bounce that is on offer at this venue.

England vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Perth are expected to range between 13 and 22 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

England vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

England

Jos Buttler will be leading the English side and they will be eager to kickstart the competition on a winning note.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan

The Afghan side will be hoping to fire in unison against the high-flying English side in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

England vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

England vs Afghanistan where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

