England vs Australia 2018, 1st ODI: Five Talking Points

England have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

England have bounced back from their loss against Ireland with a three-wicket victory against their arch-rivals

Eoin Morgan and Co. have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Australia after clinching victory by a margin of three wickets at the Oval in London on Thursday (June 13).

It was a topsy-turvy chase for the hosts, who did manage to restrict Australia to 214/10 in the first innings, but made a meal out of the target in the second. However, composed efforts from a couple of batsmen ensured that England crossed the finish line in the 44th over of the chase.

Here are five talking points from the game:

#5 The English skippers step up

The pair of skippers in the England dressing room, one of which handles the longest format of the game while the other leads in the shorter formats, stepped up big time in the series opener against Australia.

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan put up an extremely important partnership in the middle overs of the second innings after England lost three quick wickets in the batting powerplay. Joe Root exuded class in his 50 off 71 deliveries, while Morgan led from the front with a score of 69 under his belt.

Their crucial stand of 115 runs is what pulled the home side out of dangerous waters and steered their ship to stability in the chase.