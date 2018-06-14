Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs Australia 2018, 1st ODI: Five Talking Points

England have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

Rupin Kale
FEATURED WRITER
Feature 14 Jun 2018, 04:35 IST
78

England v Australia - 1st Royal London ODI
England have bounced back from their loss against Ireland with a three-wicket victory against their arch-rivals

Eoin Morgan and Co. have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Australia after clinching victory by a margin of three wickets at the Oval in London on Thursday (June 13).

It was a topsy-turvy chase for the hosts, who did manage to restrict Australia to 214/10 in the first innings, but made a meal out of the target in the second. However, composed efforts from a couple of batsmen ensured that England crossed the finish line in the 44th over of the chase.

Here are five talking points from the game:

#5 The English skippers step up

The pair of skippers in the England dressing room, one of which handles the longest format of the game while the other leads in the shorter formats, stepped up big time in the series opener against Australia.

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan put up an extremely important partnership in the middle overs of the second innings after England lost three quick wickets in the batting powerplay. Joe Root exuded class in his 50 off 71 deliveries, while Morgan led from the front with a score of 69 under his belt.

Their crucial stand of 115 runs is what pulled the home side out of dangerous waters and steered their ship to stability in the chase.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs Australia, 2018 Australia Cricket England Cricket Moeen Ali David Willey
3 lessons for England after their loss to Scotland ahead...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England, 2018: 4 Australians to watch out for
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia, 2018: 3 shortcomings in the English...
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia 2018: 5 player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England ODI Series: 5 key players for Australia
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia: 5 players to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England, 2018: 4 Englishmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Australia and England to shake hands before ODI opener
RELATED STORY
Warner to commentate on England v Australia ODI
RELATED STORY
25 years of magic: Shane Warne and the ball of the century
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
| Thu, 07 Jun
AUS 277/9 (50.0 ov)
SSX 220/10 (42.3 ov)
Australia win by 57 runs
AUS VS SSX live score
| Sat, 09 Jun
AUS 283/6 (50.0 ov)
MSX 182/10 (41.0 ov)
Australia win by 101 runs
AUS VS MSX live score
1st ODI | Yesterday
AUS 214/10 (47.0 ov)
ENG 218/7 (44.0 ov)
England win by 3 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 16 Jun, 10:00 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 19 Jun, 01:00 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
4th ODI | Thu, 21 Jun, 01:00 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
5th ODI | Sun, 24 Jun, 10:00 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Only Twenty20 | Wed, 27 Jun, 05:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us