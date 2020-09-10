England vs Australia 2020, 1st ODI: Preview, Probable XI, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

England has dominated every opposition this summer and, after beating West Indies, Ireland, and Pakistan, the home team recorded a T20I series win over arch rivals Australia. The two teams will switch formats now as they gear up to battle in a 50-over series at Old Trafford.

The first ODI match will be played on Friday evening, and it will be Australia's first ODI game after March 2020. They had beaten New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground six months ago, but before that they had lost an ODI series each to India and South Africa. While the Indian team beat them 2-1, South Africa whitewashed them 3-0.

England recorded convincing wins over Ireland in the first two fixtures of their ODI series, but the Irish team upset them by seven wickets in the final One-Dayer at The Ageas Bowl. As both teams have struggled a bit in this format this year, they will be keen to improve their respective records.

Jason Roy has joined the English team ahead of the ODI series, while the new number one T20I batsman Dawid Malan is in the reserves. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming ODI between England and Australia.

England vs Australia Match Details

Date – 11th September 2020

Venue – Old Trafford Manchester

Time – 5:30 PM IST

Weather Forecast

There is a 20% chance of rain in Manchester on Tuesday. The temperature will likely hover around 17 degrees Celsius, while the wind speed is expected to be 19 KMPH.

Pitch Report

Eoin Morgan blew away the Afghanistan bowling attack at this ground during the Cricket World Cup last year. The pitch at Old Trafford has equally assisted the quick bowlers and the batsmen but, of late, batsmen have enjoyed batting here.

Predicted XIs

England

With Jos Buttler, Joe Root, and Jofra Archer available to play, there will be many changes in the English playing XI that played against Ireland at The Ageas Bowl.

Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia

Australia is likely to retain the same playing XI that defeated New Zealand in Sydney six months ago. Glenn Maxwell will take D'Arcy Short's place.

Probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England vs Australia Match Prediction

England will be the favorites to win this match given that they have much more practice heading into this 50-over game. It will require an extraordinary effort from Australia to beat England.

England vs Australia TV and live streaming details

TV – Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live Streaming – SonyLIV app