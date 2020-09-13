England vs Australia 2020, 2nd ODI: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

After a closely-contested series opener, England and Australia will battle each other in the second ODI of the 3-match series at Old Trafford. The English bowling attack had done a decent job in the first half of the Australian innings, but the partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell turned the tide in the visitors' favor.

Chasing a target of 295 runs, England were reduced to 57/4 as the quartet of Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, and Jos Buttler departed to the pavilion without contributing much to the total.

Adam Zampa troubled the English batsmen in Manchester. However, Sam Billings and Jonny Bairstow stitched together a 113-runs stand for the fifth wicket, taking England close to the target.

After Bairstow's departure, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes could not support Billings as England lost the match by 19 runs. Sam Billings' innings was the biggest positive for the home side as he scored 118 runs off 110 deliveries. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood scalped six wickets with the ball, but all English bowlers had an economy rate of more than 5.

Josh Hazlewood's three maiden overs proved to be one major difference between the two sides. Hazlewood returned figures of 3/26 in his 10-over spell. Eoin Morgan and co. will look to play Hazlewood better on Sunday evening.

England vs Australia Match Details

Date – 13th September 2020

Venue – Old Trafford, Manchester

Time – 5:30 PM IST

Weather Forecast

Advertisement

There is a 10% chance of rain in Manchester tomorrow. The temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius, while the wind speed will be 19 KMPH.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Manchester has been good for batting. The batsmen struggle against the new ball, but it becomes simpler to go big in the slog overs.

Predicted XIs

England

Although England lost the last game, the team management will be happy with the players' performance. Eoin Morgan is unlikely to alter his playing XI.

Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia

Almost every Australian player performed well in the first ODI, so there is no need to change the winning combination.

Probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia managed to win the first match by a close margin but reigning world champions England can be expected to improve their performance in the second ODI. Expect England to level the series.

England vs Australia TV and live streaming details

TV – Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live Streaming – SonyLIV app