England vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

After escaping with a 2-run victory in the first T20I, hosts England will be looking to improve their performance when they take on Australia in the second T20I of the series. The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host this match, and both sides will want to avoid their mistakes from the first game.

England got off to a solid start courtesy Jos Buttler's assault in the powerplay. However, Eoin Morgan's men kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs. Dawid Malan's 43-ball 66 helped England reach 162 in their 20 overs. The rest of the English batsmen, barring Chris Jordan, failed to even get to a double-digit score.

The spin-bowling duo of Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell troubled the home team's batsmen as they scalped four wickets in seven overs between, while giving away only 46 runs. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa's performance was disappointing as he gave away 47 runs in his allotted four overs.

For the visitors, David Warner and Aaron Finch stitched a brilliant opening partnership of 98 runs, but none of the other batsmen could make an impact. Marcus Stoinis could not finish off the match after coming out to bat with his team needing only 36 runs in the last five overs.

The second T20I also promises to be a cracker of a contest and here's all you need to know about the game at Southampton.

England vs Australia Match Details

Date – 6th September 2020

Venue – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Time – 6:30 PM IST

Weather Forecast

Advertisement

There is a 20% chance of rain in Southampton on Sunday. The temperature is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius, while the wind speed should be at approximately 10 KMPH for most part.

Pitch Report

The pitch at The Ageas Bowl has been supportive to the batsmen and the slower bowlers. In the previous match, the spin bowlers picked up six wickets, and except Adam Zampa, all spinners managed to keep a check on the run-flow.

Predicted XIs

England

Although there was a middle-order collapse in the last match, it is unlikely that Eoin Morgan would change his batting order for this match. To add some variety to their pace attack, the team management could drop Tom Curran and bring in his younger brother, Sam Curran, instead.

Probable XI: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.

Australia

Since Marcus Stoinis did not bowl in the first match, Aaron Finch could replace him with Matthew Wade in the playing XI. Also, Nathan Lyon could take Adam Zampa's spot after a poor performance in the first game.

Probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon.

England vs Australia Match Prediction

England will start as the favourites to win this match. The English team has been in fine touch over the last few weeks and should beat Australia by a bigger margin at The Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

England vs Australia TV and live streaming details

TV – Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live Streaming – SonyLIV app