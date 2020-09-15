England vs Australia 2020, 3rd ODI: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The first two ODI matches between England and Australia entertained fans massively, and the same will be expected from the Ashes rivals when they clash in the series decider on Wednesday.

Australia defeated the home side by 19 runs in the first ODI, and it seemed like they would register a comfortable victory in the subsequent match.

However, England scripted an unbelievable comeback as they scalped six wickets in the 30-40 overs phase and derailed the Australian run chase. Alex Carey tried his best to save the day for his team, but England won the match by 24 runs eventually. Jofra Archer got the Player-of-the-Match award for his spell of 3/34.

The English team's top order has struggled in this series so far. The trio of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, and Joe Root will have to fire in unison to ensure that England ends its summer on a winning note. Tom Curran and Adil Rashid's 76-run partnership for the ninth wicket helped England cross the 200-run landmark in the last match.

On the other side, Australia choked in a run chase for the second time on this tour. Looking at their performances in the second innings, Aaron Finch may bat first and try and put runs on the board if he wins the toss.

England vs Australia Match Details

Date – 16th September 2020

Venue – Old Trafford, Manchester

Time – 5:30 PM IST

Weather Forecast

Advertisement

There are minimal chances of rain in Manchester on Wednesday. The temperature will hover around 19 degrees Celsius, while the wind speed is expected to be 15 KMPH.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford is best suited to fast bowlers. The new ball has troubled the batsmen of both teams. However, it is relatively simpler to score runs in the second phase of the innings.

Predicted XIs

England

England will likely field an unchanged playing XI, having won the last match by a close margin. The team management will expect a better performance from the top order.

Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

Australia

Despite the collapse in the second One-Dayer, Aaron Finch will back his players to improve in the final game. There should not be any changes in the Australian team.

Probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England vs Australia Match Prediction

England managed to keep the series alive with a win in the previous match. Expect the home side to record an even more significant victory and win the series in style on Wednesday.

England vs Australia TV and live streaming details

TV – Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live Streaming – SonyLIV app