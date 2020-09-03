England vs Australia 2020 live telecast channel - when and where to watch and squads

After dominating West Indies and Pakistan in the last few weeks, England gear up to host the Australian team for a 3-match ODI series and a 3-match T20I series starting from 4th September.

While the English team overcame challenges from the West Indies and Pakistan in Tests, they could not win the T20I series against the Men in Green. England had managed to draw the Ashes series last year and it will be interesting to see if they can continue to run the Aussies close in white-ball cricket.

Talking about the home team's players first, the selectors did not include Joe Root in the T20I squad despite his excellent performance in the T20 Blast. Also, the team's star all-rounder Ben Stokes is unavailable for this series. Eoin Morgan will lead the side with Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, and Sam Billings bolstering the batting unit.

Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, and Mark Wood comprise the fast bowling attack. At the same time, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will handle the responsibility of the spin department.

The English bowling attack will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to keep a check on the run flow because Australia has the destructive quartet of Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, and David Warner at the top of the order. Their lower middle order is not so strong but Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Andrew Tye can be backed to make up for it with the ball.

All in all, this tour promises to deliver exciting matches, and here's a look at some essential details you need to know about England vs. Australia 2020.

England vs. Australia 2020 Full Squads

Australia's T20I and ODI squads

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England T20I squad:

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

England ODI squad:

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

England vs. Australia 2020 TV and Live streaming channel

TV: Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD

Live streaming: Sony LIV App.