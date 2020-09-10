England vs Australia 2020: Old Trafford Manchester ODI records

After a competitive T20I series, England and Australia will switch formats as they gear up to clash in a 3-match ODI series in Manchester this week. The Aussies have not played a single ODI game in the last six months, while England recently beat Ireland 2-1 at home.

When England and Australia played in Manchester the last time, Jos Buttler's century helped the hosts chase down their arch-rivals' target of 206 runs. Chasing a modest target, England got reduced to 114-8. However, a match-winning partnership between Adil Rashid and Buttler meant that the Three Lions snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

The deck at Old Trafford has been good for batting, but in the 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinal match last year, New Zealand defended a target of 240 runs against the Indian cricket team on this ground. However, in the group stage, multiple teams managed to cross the 300-run landmark in Manchester.

With Old Trafford set to host all matches of England-Australia ODI series, here's a look at some significant numbers from the previous ODIs played at Manchester.

Old Trafford Manchester ODI records

David Warner scored a hundred in his last ODI at Old Trafford

Old Trafford hosted many matches of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Australia played a game against South Africa here, where both teams scored more than 300 runs, and the Proteas emerged victorious by ten runs. David Warner hit a century for Australia. Besides, Alex Carey contributed 85 runs to the team's total.

England, meanwhile, thrashed Afghanistan by 150 runs in Manchester, riding on Eoin Morgan's 71-ball 148. Jofra Archer returned with figures of 3/52 in that game, while Adil Rashid also picked up three wickets.

Stadium Name: Old Trafford.

Advertisement

City: Manchester

ODI Matches Played: 52

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 24

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 27

No Result: 1 No Result

Highest Individual Score: 189* - Sir Viv Richards vs England, 1984

Best Bowling Figures: 5/14 - Glenn McGrath vs West Indies, 1999

Highest Team Score: 397/6 - England vs Afghanistan, 2019

Lowest Team Score: 45 - Canada vs England, 1979

Highest Successful Run Chase: 286/4 - New Zealand vs England, 1986

Average Run Rate: 4.50