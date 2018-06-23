England vs Australia, Only T20I: 3 reasons why England will beat Australia

England have been completly dominating in the ODI series against Australia. They look favorites to win the one off T20I.

England have been on a great run of form

England and Australia are currently facing off in a five-match ODI series where they decimated the tourists to seal the series 3-0. In an imperious display of strength, the English batsmen pummelled Australia at Nottingham to register the highest ever total in ODI cricket history- 481.

They went on to defeat the Aussies by a margin of 242 runs, a record in itself- Australia’s highest defeat margin in ODI’s. England who is now the No. 1 side in ODI cricket is showing the world why they deserve to be at the top.

Australia on the other hand, look completely lost and is searching for answers to change their fortunes. The No.6 ranked ODI side needs to shed off some pretty poor ODI cricket in order to be in a strong position to defend their world cup title next year.

With a weakened side, Australia hasn’t had a tour to remember so far in England. Their batsmen haven’t stepped up, their bowlers lack variety, quality and the experience to test this dominant English side on their home turf.

England, on the other hand, has clicked on all fronts. When their bowling hasn’t quiet delivered as expected, their batting has made up for it. They came together in the series winning performance at Nottingham, Trent Bridge.

Both the teams will face off against each other in a one-off T20I at Edgbaston, Birmingham on June 27th, 2018. Here’s looking at why England will be favourites to defeat Australia:

#1 The team looks well balanced and has all bases covered

England have been fantastic

England is a very well balanced outfit. Their resurgence in the limited overs formats of the game post the ICC World Cup in 2015 has been phenomenal. The new breed of cricketers coming through are playing a brand of cricket which is different from previous English sides.

It’s this positive attitude coupled with the overall balance in their squad which makes them so powerful. Also, this English side has got the balance which makes them even more potent. They are without Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes and that hasn’t affected the performance of their team.

This batting line-up is amongst the most destructive batting line-up England has produced in a long time. With the return to form of Alex Hales, things look ominous for Australia who are already struggling to strike and make an impact on this tour.

With the likes of Moen Ali and Adil Rashid dominating the Aussies, the bowling attack looks solid.

The likes of Mark Wood, David Willey and Liam Plunkett provide the necessary potency and variety which this Australian bowling attack doesn’t have.

On a whole, this balanced, settled team will be looking to carry forward their positive momentum and end the series against Australia on a dominating note.