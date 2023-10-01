England vs Bangladesh, 2023 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

England will be squaring off against Bangladesh in the sixth warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. This high-octane clash will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

England are the defending champions. They arrived in India and rain played a spoilsport in their first warm-up fixture against the hosts as the game was called off. India won the toss and opted to bat first but persistent rain meant that the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Jos Buttler will be leading the English side and are one of the favorites heading into the World Cup 2023. They have got number of match-winners on their side and will be looking to get some game time on Monday when they will face Bangladesh in their second warm-up match.

Bangladesh had a very good start to their preparations for the World Cup 2023. They faced Sri Lanka in their first warm-up game and beat them comprehensively. They will be riding with confidence after the win and will be looking to make it two in two in warm-ups.

The bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over Sri Lanka on 263, with Mahedi Hasan finishing with three wickets. In reply, Tanzid Hasan (84) and Litton Das (61) gave Bangladesh a solid start and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten on 67 to take his side across the line in 42 overs.

England vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: England vs Bangladesh, Match 6, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2023

Date and Time: October 2nd 2023, Monday, 2 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

England vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is slow in nature. However, with the rain around, expect the pacers to have a say on Monday. The new ball bowlers are expected to get assistance from the surface in the initial phase of the game.

England vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The temperature in Guwahati on Monday is expected to range between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius. There is a 60% chance of rain predicted on matchday.

England vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

England

Squads

Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Bangladesh

Squads

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed , Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

(Note: All players in the squad can participate since it is a practice match).

England vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

England didn’t get any chance as their warm-up fixture against India was washed out. Bangladesh, meanwhile, started their preparations by beating Sri Lanka and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

England looks strong on paper and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: England to win this warm-up fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

(Note: The game starts at 2 PM IST but the coverage starts at 12.30 PM IST)

