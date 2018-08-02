England vs India 2018: 3 Indian players who can bag the Man of the Series award

Saumin Parmar

India’s highly-awaited and much-anticipated five-match Test series against England has just gotten underway and it is something that cricket fans all over the world have been truly waiting for.

Two of the best sides in world cricket are out to fight it out in a series that will go on for more than a month. Team India is in fine form with everyone peaking well enough before the start of this long tour, and one should not be surprised to see the Indian stars ruling the roost.

India has selected an extremely strong Test squad, and even the players who would warm the bench are as good as the ones in the playing XI, since the exact team combination depends on the captain and the team management. The last series India played abroad was against South Africa where they lost, but played some really good cricket.

With the kind of form the Test team is in, let us take a look at three players who are possible contenders for the Man of the Series award.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

The ghosts of 2014 might have surely come to haunt Virat Kohli, much before he took ground as India’s captain in the first Test at Edgbaston.

2014 saw Kohli getting out to the pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad quite often, and was exposed fishing outside the off stump on a number of occasions. However, the last four years have turned Kohli into arguably the world’s best batsman across formats.

Also, he is in charge of the side now, and that does put a lot of responsibility on him. In the last two years, he has hit six Test centuries as a skipper and therefore, he is on a different planet altogether when it comes to the runs tally.

However, he has yet to prove it in this part of the world. One can surely expect him to score heavily in the conditions that he already knows well having toured here before, and due to the recently concluded ODI and T20I series. Will Kohli get his act right against Anderson this time around? This question will be answered soon enough.

