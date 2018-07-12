England vs India 2018: 5 famous ODI wins India achieved against England in England in the 21st century

Syed Tariq FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 204 // 12 Jul 2018, 15:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Reliving some of the famous ODI wins of Indian team in England after the start of 21st century.

Saurav Ganguly's famous celebration at Lords,is still remembered by many Indian cricket fans.

Having won its maiden T-20 international series in England, the Indian team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli would be booming with confidence and would look forward to carry the winning momentum in the three match ODI series against England which begins at Trent Bridge on July 12.

As we all know, before 21st century the Indian Cricket team were always considered as poor travelers outside India. However, the trend changed at the start of 21st century when the young and upcoming Indian players under the brave leadership of Sourav Ganguly started stunning the cricketing world with its superb performances in overseas conditions.

Hence from the beginning of 21st century, Indian team has always held an upper hand over England when its comes to playing ODI matches in England, as Indian team has won more matches compared to the hosts.

Therefore, in this article let us look at five of the famous ODI wins of Indian cricket team at England in the 21st century: