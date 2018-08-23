England vs India 2018: 5 Reasons why India will win the fourth Test

India played exceedingly well in the Nottingham test versus England

Three out of the five Tests have concluded and England leads the series 2-1. That is only half the story told as the real action has just started. India, having entered the Nottingham test on the back of a heavy mauling in Lord's, just looked a completely different outfit as they beat England comprehensively to bring huge cheers to the fans back home.

Having won the third Test, India has just opened up the interest levels for the fourth Test. The all-important Southampton Test is scheduled to commence on August 31 (Thursday). As England and India lock horns on Thursday, here are five major reasons why India will come out victorious in the fourth Test and level the five-match series 2-2.

India's Squad For The 4th and 5th Test:

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari

