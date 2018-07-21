England vs India 2018: Best possible Indian Playing XI at Edgbaston

India vs England: A Battle of Heavyweights

We are a couple of weeks away from witnessing one of the most awaited test series of the season. With India taking on England in their own backyard, this series tends to be a promising one. India, based on recent results have arguably been the best test side in the world in the last year.

However, they know that all those victories at home would count for very less if they are not able to prove themselves and put up a fight in England. On the other hand, England has been very solid with their performances at home.

They have a perfect balance of some very conventional test cricketers with the likes of Alastair Cook and James Anderson but at the same time in Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, they have players who can change the cause of the match in a sessions play alone.

The Indian Team Management would very well know that they have to be spot on with their team's lineup before the first test match gets underway on the 1st of August. Heres looking at the best possible playing XI that should be taking the field for India at Birmingham.

Openers

They could give India the perfect start

The Indian contingent will have a good headache picking up its two openers for the first test. The India team has a problem of plenty as far as the openers are concerned, However, they would not mind it as it shows the depth and strength in his Indian side. The two batsman who would probably start proceeding for India would be:

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan since his comeback to the Indian side in Sri Lanka last year has been in fine touch. Be it limited overs cricket or test cricket, Shikhar has been churning out plenty of runs for India at a very quick rate too.

Even though, it may be argued that Dhawan is not the most technically equipped batsman in English conditions.

But knowing his abilities and potential dominance he can have on a cricket game if the southpaw is given the freedom to come out and play his natural game then India could be sure of getting some quick starts and runs on the scoreboard in the initial sessions of the test match itself.

Dhawan brings with him a certain uniqueness into the test side. He is one player, who if bats out a session would guarantee the team runs.

Even though he might not prove to be the most consistent batsman on this tour, but Virat Kohli would know that even if Dhawan wins them a few sessions, it would go a long way in putting them into strong winning positions from where they can close out matches in their favour. Dhawan could well be the X-factor for the Indian Team.

Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay for long has been the most underrated batsman in the Indian test lineup. He has been rock solid for India. When Vijay bats, you expect to see a plan in action. Vijay has the temperament and technique required to negotiate the new ball.

The right-handed batsman from Tamil Nadu can defend and leave balls at will but at the same time score big hundreds at a healthy strike rate once he gets his eye in.

Vijay is the perfect foil to someone like Dhawan as he provides him with the sense of security of one end being firmly taken care of which allows him to score freely.

In English conditions, it is paramount to make sure one sees of the initial swing and seam. Vijay is perfectly capable of consistently leaving good deliveries and in the process tiring out the bowlers which would enable the batsman coming in to feed on the old ball and reap the fruits of Vijay's perseverance.

