England vs India 2018: Biggest disappointments in the series so far

There is never a dull moment in this series.

England-India 2018 will go down as one of most riveting series in the recent history of Test cricket. Each team has been dominant over the other at certain points of time as the series went on. Except for the Lord's Test where India was humiliated, all the other matches produced relatively good contests between the bat and ball.

While the series as a whole exceeded or at least has met the hype that it has created before its start, the same cannot be said about the individual performances of the people involved. Some players have given a good account of themselves while few others have failed to deliver big time in this series.

Here are the 5 of the biggest disappointments from this series.

#6 Hardik Pandya

Batting or Bowling All rounder?

Hardik Pandya, without any doubt, is a talented cricketer and a rare gem that India has been looking for so long. In a short span of time, he was being compared to the great Kapil Dev which has put a lot of undue pressure on the young man.

In the current series against England, Pandya has been inconsistent both with the bat and ball. He did come good in the third Test that the Indians won with his brilliant spell but did nothing noteworthy apart from that. If he wants to be a permanent fixture in the longer format of the game, those efforts will have to be repeated again and again to get some confidence.

But for now, it is clear that both the team management and the man himself are not exactly sure about his role in the team.

