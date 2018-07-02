Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Five players for whom the T20I series is very crucial

Piyush Choudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
989   //    02 Jul 2018, 21:22 IST

After conquering the Irish Isle convincingly the Indian team is now headed to the land of the Britons with hopes of a series victory across formats higher than ever. Given the current bunch of players, especially those who can kill with the ball in their hands, it is not wrong to say that their hopes are not ill-founded. But unless they make light of what is a revamped English side, they may fall well short of what they have come so far from home for. The hosts have a batting line-up as formidable as the visitors. And, as far as their bowlers are concerned, they will just be one Indian collapse short of bringing to life the ghosts of batting in swinging conditions that have haunted Indians in the past. It is hard to foresee the victors yet but, one thing is a surety- the matches will be exciting to the hilt.

This tour of England, especially the limited-overs contest, is being seen as a prelude to India's campaign at the World Cup next year, which will be hosted by England & Wales. It is therefore vital for the players to adapt to the conditions and get as much match practice in English conditions.

While the upcoming T20I series is crucial for the team as a whole, it is equally important for a few players for their own reasons. As some players compete against each other to secure their place in the squad, others will look to leaving their demons behind and making it big in series. This T20I series will be the deciding factor when the selectors meet to decide upon the T20 squad for the Australian tour. Only time will tell as to who are the players who will leverage the opportunity they get in this series. Here's a list of five players who need to lap up the chances they get in this crucial series.

#5 Suresh Raina

CRICKET-SRI-IND
His 69 off 45 against a weak Irish attack may have secured Raina's spot for a couple of matches

A veteran of many on-field battles, Raina comes into the T20I side hoping to win the battle for a spot in the Indian middle-order. Despite his heroics in the second T20I against Ireland, his place in the squad remains in jeopardy. His 69 off 45 against a weak Irish attack may have secured his spot for a couple of matches more but, if he fails in this T20I series, he might be ousted from the side.

Raina's inclusion in the middle-order means that any one of Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, and Manish Pandey has to sit out. Given the form that Karthik and Rahul are in it becomes all the more crucial for him to make a mark in the series and justify his selection. Moreover, the competition is only going to get more intensive when Kedhar Jadhav makes a comeback.

Raina's experience will be handy for India in the World Cup. But for him to make it to the World Cup squad he has to back his chances with consistent performances. Experience won't be enough for breaking into the World Cup squad. This T20I series, and the ODI series thereafter, will be his litmus test. If he passes it with flying colours he will move one step ahead in making it to the World Cup squad.



Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket KL Rahul Seth Rollins Injuries in Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
England vs India 2018: Five players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Five records that could tumble in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India could outplay...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, first T20I: Preview
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
4 batsmen who can fulfil the opening duties for India in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 records Indian players could break
RELATED STORY
Five Bowlers to watch out for in the India-England series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things that will determine the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us