England vs India 2018: How will India's Test squad look like

The five-match Test series between England and India that will get underway at Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 1 is one of the most anticipated series of the year as two heavyweights take on each other to prove their supremacy in the format.

India go into the series seeking revenge for what happened in 2011 and 2014 as India were beaten 4-0 and 3-1. Unlike the previous tours of England, the current Indian team look good and this is a good chance for Virat Kohli and his men to create history by beating the Poms at their own backyard.

If the team management manage to pick the right combination, something they failed to do in South Africa, then there are more chances of bringing the Investec Trophy to India. There are a lot of selection dilemmas during the series as they will be mulling several options, thanks to the talent pool they have at the moment.

The Indian selectors are yet to announce the squad for the Test series and it can be expected anytime soon. Let us take a look at how India's 17-member squad to face England will look like.

Openers - Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul

India vs Australia Dharamsala Test 2017

Opening is one area that is very predictable when it comes to picking the right men to do the job for India in Tests as they will having as many as three batsmen who are competing for the two openers' slot in the side. It is certain that Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, and Shikhar Dhawan will find a place in the Indian Test squad for the England series.

Test specialist Vijay, who has been very crucial for India in Tests away from home, should ideally be the first-choice opener in the format and his place in the Test XI is still under the cloud as he is facing some stiff competition from in-form Rahul and swashbuckling Dhawan.

Both Rahul and Dhawan have been doing really well for India irrespective of the format of late and it will be unfair to leave one of these two batsmen out. In fact, it will be unfair to leave out these three batsmen out of the XI but unfortunately, the team management can pick only two openers.