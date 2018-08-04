England vs India 2018: India's predicted XI for the second Test

India fell short by 31 runs in the first Test

Another series. Another loss in the first match of a series. India head into the second Test match at Lord's next Thursday playing the chasing game. The opener at Edgbaston gave a glimpse that several players in the present Indian setup have the ability to stand up in English conditions, but seem to lack the finishing kick.

A four-day break between this game and the second Test provides a chance for India to reflect on the errors made in the first Test and learn from it and improve. For the team management, it gives some time to find a combination that can help the side win and get back in the series. So, it won't be surprising if the same batting line-up turns out for the next game.

Here is how India could shape up for the second Test at the Home of Cricket.

Openers - Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan

One more lifeline for Shikhar Dhawan?

India have Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan vying for the two opener's slots and none of the three made a decent contribution in the first Test.

Murali Vijay has been India's number 1 opener in the longer formats for a while now and he is very crucial for Virat Kohli and co. in seeing off the new ball. He was done in by two good deliveries in the first Test and in all likelihood, he will retain his place in the XI for the second Test.

Though Shikhar Dhawan looked good early on in his innings on both the innings, he got out poking outside the off-stumps on both occasions. KL Rahul batted at number three ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara and was looking nervous in his brief stay at the wicket. He got out to a rash shot in the first innings and was dismissed by a cracker of a delivery from Ben Stokes in the second.

The team management has to take a call on the opening pair and have a tough task on their hands. Dhawan is likely to be given another chance before he faces the axe and could be opening the batting with Vijay at Lord's.

