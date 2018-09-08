Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Sam Curran's Akram-esque ball to outclass KL Rahul is SK Play of the Day

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
841   //    08 Sep 2018, 23:13 IST

KL Rahul
KL Rahul was left baffled by a truly breathtaking delivery from Sam Curran

Not quite content with playing a starring role in England's series-clinching triumphs in the last few weeks, Sam Curran had it in him to deliver another puncture wound to India's hopes during the second day's play at the Oval.

After spending the entirety of the series under immense scrutiny against the moving ball, Indian opener KL Rahul adopted an aggressive approach to tackle the challenge posed by England's new-ball specialists.

Rahul's attacking route initially appeared to pay dividends as he raced to 37 from 52 deliveries. This was his highest score from nine innings in the series thus far. When the tide seemed to be changing for the elegant right-hander, he found himself on the receiving end of a truly special delivery from Curran. The unplayable ball deceived his defence to kiss the top of off-stump.

Rahul arrives all guns blazing

Having reduced England to 214/8 at the start of the second day, India's seamers finally relented and let the horse bolt out of the stable. In the company of a purposeful Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler swelled the hosts' total to 332.

Rattled by the late onslaught, India attempted to hit back through Rahul's stroke-play. Despite losing fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan early in the innings, the 26-year-old threw caution to the wind against England's in-form seam attack.

Also Read: What would have happened if KL Rahul's shoes had hit the stumps?

Showing intent on both front and back foot, Rahul creamed four delectable boundaries aside from unfurling a few other eye-catching shots as well. With the stoic Cheteshwar Pujara at the other end, a rare top-order partnership was starting to blossom for India.

Curran produces a moment of magic

KL Rahul
Rahul could hardly have done anything different to tackle Curran's magical delivery

When the 23rd over began, India were surging promisingly at 70/1. Until that point in time, Curran had largely focused on moving the ball across the two right-handers. He had then kept Rahul honest by interspersing the odd in-swinger among those deliveries.

Curran unleashed what appeared to be a in-swinger at first sight. As he has often done so far, the left-armer swung the ball from his hand and made Rahul shape up to the one coming in. However, the ball pitched just short of the fuller length and seamed away at the last instant.

Rahul, who had set his movement for the one swinging into him, was left baffled as the ball jagged away just enough to beat his defence. The ideal length as well as the late deception resulted in the ball kissing the top of off-stump.

In what could be termed as a cataclysmic duel between swing and seam, the latter triumphed to leave Rahul in utter disbelief. Although the pace was not quite as heavy as the legendary Pakistani seamer at his pomp, Curran's magical delivery managed to evoke memories of Wasim Akram employing swing and seam to outwit many an accomplished batsman during the unforgettable 1990s.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Sam Curran SK Play of the Day
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
England vs India 2018: Sam Curran's stunning spell is SK...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Dhawan's drop to reprieve Sam...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Jasprit Bumrah's eventful new-ball...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: Why KL Rahul should open ahead of...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Sam Curran's fearless batting in...
RELATED STORY
Who said what: World reacts as India take honours at the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Stuart Broad's manic spell is SK...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul: The best bet to fill in Dravid’s shoes?
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Indian pacers' wholehearted...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Sam Curran's record-breaking feat; India up...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10
IND 174/6 (51.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India trail England by 158 runs with 4 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us