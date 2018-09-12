England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli snaps at journalist after Oval loss

Aadya Sharma 12 Sep 2018, 16:35 IST

Virat Kohli's English summer ended with a dispiriting loss at The Oval - despite a personal redemption of sorts after the horror of 2014, his batting wasn't enough to pull up a team that is constantly being identified as one of the most competitive Test units India has had.

While speaking to the media after the conclusion of the series, which went 4-1 in favour of the hosts, Kohli retorted at a journalist's question about this being the 'best Indian side in the last 15 years'.

When the journalist asked if the tag added pressure on the team, and if they side actually believed in the notion, Kohli sharply reacted by saying, "We have to believe we are the best side - why not".

Here's how the conversation went further:

Journalist: "But is this the best Indian side in the last 15 years?"

Kohli: "What do you think?"

Journalist: "I am not sure"

Kohli: "You are not sure? That's your opinion, thank you".

The Indian captain instantly moved on to the next reporter.

Incidentally, coach Ravi Shastri had, ahead of the Test, rated the team highly: "I can't see any other Indian team in the last 15-20 years that has had the same run in such a short time, and you have had some great players playing in those series."

This isn't the first time Kohli has not taken the 'best side' question well. In January, a reporter had a sharp back-and-forth mini-debate with Kohli in South Africa.

"I am here to answer your questions, not to fight with you," is what Kohli had to say in the middle.

When asked about still believing that they were the best side in the world, Kohli had said then: "Look, we have to believe that we are the best side. Even when we came here, if you don’t have the belief that you can win the series here, there is no point coming here. We have not come here just to participate."

India's next Test assignment is against West Indies, starting October 4 in Rajkot.