Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: We will target Jonny Bairstow's broken finger, declares Mohammed Shami 

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.51K   //    29 Aug 2018, 01:05 IST

Shami India Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow could come under fire from India's confident pace attack

The battle lines have been drawn for the fourth Test between England and India at Southampton. Ahead of the keenly anticipated tussle, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has sounded a warning to the injury-hit Jonny Bairstow.

With Bairstow recovering from a broken finger, India's in-form fast bowlers are eager to exploit his situation and make him uncomfortable at the crease. And the England batsman cannot expect any clemency from the visitors if he takes the field at the Ageas Bowl.

Shami asserted, "When you see that a batsman has a weakness and he feels uncomfortable in some way, you'd prefer to work on that aspect. Not just me, any fast bowler will want to target his (Bairstow's) weak zone. So we will definitely look at that."

Upon injuring the middle finger on his left hand during the Trent Bridge Test, speculation arose on Bairstow's availability for the last two matches. However, the Yorkshireman has been cleared to play in the fourth Test. Insisting that his broken finger has healed adequately, he even remains intent on retaining his wicket-keeping gloves.

After going down by an agonising margin of 31 runs in the series opener at Edgbaston, India were blown away by a rampant England lineup in the second Test at Lord's. When it seemed like the series was heading in only one direction, the tourists bounced back in an emphatic manner by registering a memorable 203-run victory in the third Test at Trent Bridge.

Having got the luxury of a sizeable first-innings total, India's seamers hunted as a pack and broke the back of England's batting lineup. The significant difference in pace between the two bowling attacks, in favour of the visitors, did not go unnoticed.

Two days before the start of play, the pitch at Southampton sported a greenish tinge. Factoring in the upturn in the teams' fortunes during the last ten days, it is easy to understand the palpable confidence in India's bowling unit.

Shami felt, "Our country has got such a bowling attack after a long time and if you compare one on one (with England or any other team), we have better bowlers."

Considering that senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is recovering from a hip strain, there is a slim chance of India fielding an all-pace attack like they did against South Africa at Johannesburg. But Shami dismissed those suggestions by giving an idea of the team management's thought process.

The 27-year old opined, "It's hard to decide to field five pacers in a Test match. According to me, you need a spinner because on the fifth day it will turn for sure. I can definitely say that there will be a result on this wicket, and a good result."

The fourth Test between England and India will start on Thursday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jonny Bairstow Mohammed Shami
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
England vs India 2018: England hopeful of playing Jonny...
RELATED STORY
Eng vs Ind, 4th Test: Umesh Yadav in for blow hot and...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Jonny Bairstow could miss the last...
RELATED STORY
Jonny Bairstow deemed "fit" for playing the fourth...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Chris Woakes' maiden Test century...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Why Mohammed Shami deserves a chance in the Test series...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's incisive spell is...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 changes India can make for the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us