Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BCCI to probe WC winner's bookie link, England star fit for the fourth Test and more - Cricket News Today, 28th August 2018

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
749   //    28 Aug 2018, 20:46 IST

A member of India's 2011 WC winning squad and England's Jonny Bairstow are in the spotlight for different reasons
One of India's 2011 WC winning squad and Jonny Bairstow are in the spotlight for different reasons

The vestiges of spot-fixing continues to rock the cricket world. After Al Jazeera announced the airing of another investigative documentary, Cricket Australia have emphatically dismissed those allegations involving their national players.

Meanwhile, the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) have ordered a probe into a former chief investigator's claims connecting a World Cup-winning Indian cricketer and a known bookie.

In other news, England's Jonny Bairstow has been declared fit for the upcoming fourth Test against India. Ahead of the Southampton tussle, Graeme Swann has lavished high praise on Ravichandran Ashwin by terming him the best off-spinner in the current game.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

#1 Wahab Riaz targets World Cup 2019 selection

Wahab Riaz
Wahab's last ODI appearance came in the group match against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy

Discarded pacer Wahab Riaz is targeting selection in Pakistan's campaign in the 2019 World Cup. Even though he has fallen out of favour with the selectors in recent times, the left-armer points to his numerous comeback stints in the past whilst expressing his hope.

"I was able to convince the selection committee then (in the past) and I believe I can do it again. At the moment, being selected for the 2019 World Cup for Pakistan and performing well is my main, and only, priority at this time. There is also the 2020 World T20 on the horizon but I am firmly focused on playing in the 2019 World Cup at the moment", Wahab told PakPassion.net.

Wahab last played ODI cricket for Pakistan during their group stage match against arch-rivals India in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Since the disastrous showing in that particular game, he has seen his spot taken over by younger fast bowlers.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jonny Bairstow Graeme Swann Cricket News Today
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
Rumoured bookie link for World Cup winner, Kohli on top,...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's net-worth revealed, Sohail Tanvir's...
RELATED STORY
Ben Stokes' injury, delay in India's squad selection and...
RELATED STORY
Sehwag predicts Test series scoreline, Bhuvneshwar Kumar...
RELATED STORY
Stokes gets new lease of life, AB de Villiers in new...
RELATED STORY
Ben Stokes to miss 2nd Test, Anderson injures himself,...
RELATED STORY
Dravid predicts India-England series scoreline, Watson...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli losing no.1 rank, update on Kohli's injury...
RELATED STORY
Kohli kisses wedding ring, Archer takes sensational...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's possible squad for the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us