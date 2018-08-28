BCCI to probe WC winner's bookie link, England star fit for the fourth Test and more - Cricket News Today, 28th August 2018

Ram Kumar

One of India's 2011 WC winning squad and Jonny Bairstow are in the spotlight for different reasons

The vestiges of spot-fixing continues to rock the cricket world. After Al Jazeera announced the airing of another investigative documentary, Cricket Australia have emphatically dismissed those allegations involving their national players.

Meanwhile, the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) have ordered a probe into a former chief investigator's claims connecting a World Cup-winning Indian cricketer and a known bookie.

In other news, England's Jonny Bairstow has been declared fit for the upcoming fourth Test against India. Ahead of the Southampton tussle, Graeme Swann has lavished high praise on Ravichandran Ashwin by terming him the best off-spinner in the current game.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

#1 Wahab Riaz targets World Cup 2019 selection

Wahab's last ODI appearance came in the group match against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy

Discarded pacer Wahab Riaz is targeting selection in Pakistan's campaign in the 2019 World Cup. Even though he has fallen out of favour with the selectors in recent times, the left-armer points to his numerous comeback stints in the past whilst expressing his hope.

"I was able to convince the selection committee then (in the past) and I believe I can do it again. At the moment, being selected for the 2019 World Cup for Pakistan and performing well is my main, and only, priority at this time. There is also the 2020 World T20 on the horizon but I am firmly focused on playing in the 2019 World Cup at the moment", Wahab told PakPassion.net.

Wahab last played ODI cricket for Pakistan during their group stage match against arch-rivals India in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Since the disastrous showing in that particular game, he has seen his spot taken over by younger fast bowlers.

