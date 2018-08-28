Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sutherland: No corruption issues involving Australian players

Omnisport
NEWS
News
77   //    28 Aug 2018, 14:37 IST
JamesSutherland-Cropped
Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland

Cricket Australia says it has not identified any issues of corruption relating to current or former Australian players after being notified of plans for another Al Jazeera documentary on alleged fixing in world cricket.

A previous Al Jazeera documentary alleged that Australian players were involved in corrupt activity during the drawn Test with India in Ranchi in March 2017.

Glenn Maxwell, who made a first-innings 104 in that match - his only Test century to date - was not named in the film but match footage suggested he was one of those being accused of the supposed fixing.

Maxwell later said he was "shocked" and "hurt" by being implicated in the film.

The second Al Jazeera documentary surrounds spot-fixing claims against Australian players relating to historical matches from 2011.

In a statement, Cricket Australia's CEO James Sutherland said: "We are aware of the new investigative documentary by Al Jazeera into alleged corruption in cricket.

"Since the broadcast of Al Jazeera's first documentary, the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit has been conducting a thorough investigation into the claims made, however this has been hampered by a lack of cooperation from Al Jazeera.

"Although not having been provided an opportunity to review any raw audio or footage, our long-standing position on these matters is that credible claims should be treated very seriously, and investigated.

"Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit have conducted a review of the latest claims by Al Jazeera, from a known criminal source, and, from the limited information provided by Al Jazeera, our team have not identified any issues of corruption relating to current or former Australian players.

"We have handed all material over to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit to enable them to fully investigate and we will continue to cooperate with the ICC.

"It is important to reiterate that Cricket Australia and the ICC take a zero-tolerance approach against anyone trying to compromise the integrity of the game.

"We urge Al Jazeera to provide all un-edited materials and any other evidence to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit."

The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit has, meanwhile, posted an appeal on Twitter to help identify a man known as Aneel Munawar, a suspected match-fixer who the governing body believes will be central to the second documentary.

Omnisport
NEWS
