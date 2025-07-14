"He is not prepared for a Test match" - R Ashwin's massive claim after Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Indian spin legend R Ashwin recently made a big statement about England's ace speedster Jofra Archer amid the side's ongoing Lord's Test against India. He opined that it didn't seem that the fast bowler was completely ready for a Test return.

Archer was back in England's Test playing XI after a gap of over four years. He picked up two wickets in India's first innings of the ongoing fixture. On Day 4, the 30-year-old drew first blood for the hosts in the final innings, sending back Yashasvi Jaiswal for a seven-ball duck.

Ashwin pointed out that Archer didn't look to be in good rhythm and hasn't made a significant impact so far in the Test, barring one good spell. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, 'Ash ki Baat', the former India cricketer said (from 2:58):

"I am very sorry to say that Jofra Archer, he is not prepared for a Test match. He bowled a good first spell in the first innings, but England do need Jofra Archer to turn up on Day 5."

Ashwin remarked that England's bowling attack has looked 'pedestrian' in the Lord's Test. Suggesting that apart from pacers Ben Stokes and Brydon Carse, the remaining English bowlers haven't been up to the mark.

"At 58/4, there are only two England bowlers that are bowling really well. They are Ben Stokes and, luckily, Brydon Carse has found the right length. Otherwise, this England bowling attack is looking absolutely pedestrian," he added (from 2:42).

Both England and India registered 387-run totals each in their respective first innings. The hosts were bowled out for 192 on Day 4, setting a 193-run target for India.

The visitors lost four early wickets in the run chase and finished 58/4 at Stumps, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 33.

"It is a big prediction" - R Ashwin feels England are favorites to win ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

India would have fancied themselves to chase the 193-run target. However, they now find themselves in a precarious position a shaky start. R Ashwin reckoned that England are the favorites to win the Lord's Test.

Highlighting that the onus was now on senior batters KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant to stage a turnaround for India, Ashwin stated in the same video (from 3:32):

"England are favorites to win this Test match, at this point in time. It is a big prediction. I think England are favorites to win this Test match, but the two people who have a chance to change this game are KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant."

Meanwhile, the five-match Test series between India is currently evenly poised at 1-1. A riveting Day 5 is on the cards as both sides look to clinch a crucial victory.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

