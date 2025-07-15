"It can rattle him a little bit"- Australian captain makes huge remark on Shubman Gill after Lord's defeat in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Australian women's team captain Alyssa Healy has said that England could get under Shubman Gill's skin, considering he found it uncomfortable when teams went hard at him. The gloveman felt that opposition sides tended to target the other team's captain, and that could help them get an advantage in the contest.

Ad

Gill was at the receiving end of sledging from England opener Ben Duckett on Day 4 at Lord's, who said that as the Indian captain had got to 600 runs in the series, that was enough for him. Speaking on the Willow Talk podcast, Healy said:

"I read some stuff about when teams go hard at (Shubman) Gill, it can rattle him a little bit. So if England have got even half a sniff at that, then that's exactly what's going to happen, knowing how successful he was in those first two Test matches, there's a way to get under his skin a little bit.

Ad

Trending

"Teams generally go hard at the skipper. If you can get the skipper cheaply or get under their skin and rattle a few cages in that regard then you feel you are on your way. So if England even sniff even a little bit of weakness there, they'll ram that home. They'll go hard."

Ad

The 25-year-old was involved in a verbal altercation with England opener Zak Crawley towards the end of play on Day 3 at Lord's. He was not amused by England's tactics to try and see out the day after Crawley had called out the physio to check on his finger, after he was hit by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery in the second innings.

Alyssa Healy feels England got their tactics right against Rishabh Pant in second innings

A key wicket for England on Day 5 was that of Rishabh Pant, who could have taken the match away from them. Alyssa Healy felt the hosts got their tactic spot on against the southpaw, who was nursing an injury to his index finger.

Ad

"I actually thought they got it right to Pant. I reckon they let him off a little bit in that first innings because the one ball you don't want when you got a sore finger like that is a low full ball or a yorker because the more you have to jam down on that ball, the more than thing jars on that bat every single time.

Ad

"And I guess you kind of get away with, you might hit a couple of times when the ball is bouncing a bit but you kind of rip your hand off the bat pretty quickly and protect it. The one time you can't protect it is when they start bowling that at you because you got to have both hands on the bat," she said.

Pant was dismissed for nine runs, bowled by Jofra Archer in the opening session of play on Day 5. At the end of the Test match, Shubman Gill dismissed all fears of the 27-year-old missing the fourth Test match at Manchester. He said that the gloveman had not suffered a major injury and should be fit for the match, starting on July 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news