England vs India, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20I series between England and India will be played on July 9 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India currently lead the three-match series by a 1-0 margin.

It was a solid performance from the Indian side in the first T20I to get an early lead in the series. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision paid off as they got off to a flying start. Hardik Pandya scored a fifty to take his team to 198 on the board.

Mooen Ali and Chris Jordan picked up two wickets each, with the latter giving away only 23 runs in his four overs.

The English side had the worst possible start to the chase. Their batters never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Mooen Ali top-scored with 36 for them but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 148, losing the game by 50 runs. Hardik Pandya starred with the ball, finishing with four wickets.

The English side were outplayed in the opening game of the T20I series. They will have to step up and fire in unison to keep the series alive.

The Indians have been playing fantastic cricket in recent times in the shortest format and will be eager to win the series on Saturday itself.

England vs India Match Details:

Match: England vs India, 2nd T20I, India tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 9, Saturday, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

England vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

England vs India Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. Temperatures in Birmingham on Saturday are expected to range between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius.

England vs India Probable XIs

England

The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate in the first T20I as India posted 198 on the board. The batters faltered in the chase as they lost the game by 50 runs. They will have to put in a much-improved performance to level the series on Saturday.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

India

The batters continued to contribute for them as they finished their innings on 198/8 in the first game of the series. The bowlers backed them up nicely as they knocked over the hosts on 148 to win the game comprehensively. They will look to repeat their performance in the second T20I.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

England vs India Match Prediction

The Indian side were brilliant in the first T20I and will be high on confidence after that win. The English side, on the other hand, need to be at their absolute best to keep the series alive.

India have a good balance to their side and have the winning momentum behind them. They are expected to seal the series on Saturday itself.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

England vs India telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

