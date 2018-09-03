Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India: 3 Surprises that can unfurl ahead of the 5th Test

Vishal Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
03 Sep 2018

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four
India were so close yet so far

The most awaited Test series of this season is just close to the finish line, and it has delivered big time. India showed lots of hopes and promises but could not capitalize on the key moments thus once again being on the wrong side of the result. While this series is basically done and dusted, Indians are not known for throwing the towel and are going to come with all guns blazing.

Here are three surprising events that can unfurl before the 5th and the final Test match.

#3 Prithvi Shaw makes his international debut

England Lions v India A - Day Two
The prodigy finally gets a chance

Prithvi Shaw's selection in the squad for the final two Tests had raised a few eyebrows among the fans, but he just might end up replacing Lokesh Rahul at Kennington Oval. It is clearly evident from Virat Kohli and the selectors that they are looking towards the future with the inclusion of Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari into the squad.

Both Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan have been given enough opportunities to prove the mettle, but except for the Southampton Test both the openers have failed to give a good start. While Dhawan adjusted pretty well compared to Rahul, but still couldn't convert those into session winning efforts. Dhawan is already 32, and he is not getting any younger and Rahul is not doing justice to his talent, so India might want to try to young talents before their next tour to England. This is the chance that Shaw should grasp.


Vishal Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
