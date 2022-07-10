England vs India, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India and England are set to lock horns in the third game of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, July 10. Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the exciting contest.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. On Saturday, July 9, the Men in Blue defeated the Three Lions by 49 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the very venue where they lost the rescheduled fifth Test.

India posted 170 after being put into bat first. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant's 49-run stand for the opening wicket set the tone for the visitors. Thereafter, Ravindra Jadeja, who replaced Axar Patel, played a handy cameo.

While defending the score, Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Jason Roy, who has looked terribly out of form in the series. From there on, Moeen Ali and David Willey scored in the 30s, but they didn't get a lot of support from the others.

In the end, England were bowled out for 121. Richard Gleeson was impressive on debut after he dismissed Rohit, Pant and Virat Kohli in the space of eight balls. Jos Buttler and Co. will now be looking to salvage some pride in the third and final game of the series.

England vs. India Match Details

Match: England vs. India, 3rd T20I, India tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 10, Sunday, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

England vs. India Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge is generally a belter for batting. Bowlers won't have much room for error. Batters can afford to play their shots on the up. Another high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

England vs. India Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark with humidity mostly around the 40s.

England vs. India Probable XIs

England

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

England vs. India Match Prediction

The Indian bowling has given the England batters plenty of headaches in the ongoing series. The likes of Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy are yet to show their very best. If India can put up another big score, there's no reason why they can't win the match.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

England vs. India telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

