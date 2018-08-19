Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points 

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.40K   //    19 Aug 2018, 00:10 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One
Kohli changing sides has become very synonymous now

India endured a positive opening day of the third Test of the five-match series at Trent Bridge on Saturday, ending proceedings at 307 for 6 in 87 overs after Hardik Pandya was dismissed at the fag end of the day by James Anderson.

Earlier in the day, home captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bowl hoping to strike early and peg India back, but the opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul began well, putting on 60 runs for the first wicket and the good work done by them was taken forward by Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, whose stand of 159 runs for the fourth wicket laid the foundation for India's score on Day 1.

Chris Woakes was England's pick of the bowlers on the day taking three wickets for his side.

Here are the talking points from the day:

#1 Kohli alters team again

For the 38th time in a row, Virat Kohli altered the side once again, ringing in three changes to the starting XI, bringing in Shikhar Dhawan for Murai Vijay, Jasprit Bumrah for Kuldeep Yadav and then handing a Test debut cap to Rishabh Pant.

It remains to be seen for how long Kohli continues to keep chopping and changing the team and hopefully, the alterations he made on Saturday reap the benefits for India.

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Massive Rafael Nadal fan. Occasional writer. blog: dravidkeeda.wordpress.com
