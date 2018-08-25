Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India: India's predicted playing XI for the 4th Test

Harsshath Prabu
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.96K   //    25 Aug 2018, 11:04 IST

<p>
India defeated England by a 203-run margin at Trent Bridge

“When the going gets tough, the tough get going” is what can define India’s performance in the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge. After the Lord's debacle, few would have put their money on India to make a comeback. Comeback they did, and in style.

Though the Test match crept into the fifth day, the result was always written on the wall. The 203-run win meant India stayed alive in the series. It is funny to see the atmosphere in both the teams’ dressing room change sides in a span of five days!

The Indian team will now march on to Southampton to draw level in the series. If the fourth match ends in India's favour, the fifth Test will act as a decider, which is what the Indian supporters as well as the cricket fans in general, want.

To win the fourth Test though, the Indians should once again bring their A-game to the front, and it starts with selecting the ideal playing eleven.

Openers: Dhawan and Rahul

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two
Dhawan gave a solid start in the 3rd Test

The reinstation of Shikar Dhawan at the top worked like a charm for India. He couldn’t manage a fifty, but he didn’t give his wicket away cheaply too. He wore down the seam of the new ball and made the life of the middle-order much easier. He didn’t give too many chances to the bowlers like he usually does in away conditions, which is a marked improvement in the ever-smiling southpaw.

Rahul manufactured a way to survive the toxic outswingers, but that gave rise to a by-product which even Rahul wouldn't have expected. His concentration is channeled almost entirely to outswingers that he now has become susceptible to LBW or bowled mode of dismissals.

Nevertheless, the opening pair scored 60 runs in both the innings, and Rahul enhanced his reputation as a slip fielder in the third match.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Southampton Test cricket Leisure Reading
