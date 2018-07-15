Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Maybe Ashwin or Jadeja can be given the responsibility to bat at four, says Gautam Gambhir

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.51K   //    15 Jul 2018, 12:19 IST

Cricket - Fourth Investec Test - England v India - India Nets Session - Day Two - Emirates Old Trafford


What's the story?

The Indian cricket team have been facing the problem of who to bat at no. 4. Over the past few years, they have tried out over 10 batsmen at that position.

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir felt that the Men in Blue could even try out Ravichandran Ashwin at that position.

“I’ll probably back Ashwin to play and Hardik to bat at six if given that responsibility. Ashwin can bat at seven or four as well. KL Rahul can bat at five and Dhoni at six and maybe Hardik at seven as well. You’ve got three quality spinners for that matter. You’ve got Ashwin, Kuldeep, and Chahal as well. Maybe Ashwin or Jadeja can be given the responsibility to bat at four,” Gambhir said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

In case you didn't know...

With India taking on England in the ODI series, KL Rahul has been tried out at the no. 4 spot in the first two ODIs.

While he did not have much to do in the first ODI, he failed in the second match as he was dismissed for a duck.

The details

Gambhir felt that with Ashwin batting at no. 4, the team should not expect him to score a quick hundred but he should chip in with 30-40 runs in the middle order.

“Someone batting at four will be an accumulator as well. He’s not someone who’ll give you a 60-ball or a 70-ball hundred. Even if he chips in with 30 to 40 runs at run-a-ball then you’ve got the firepower with Hardik, Rahul, and MS Dhoni to come as the finisher as well. It gives you a sixth bowling option and you’ve got a proper quality attack," he said.

What's next?

India and England are tied one match apiece in the ongoing ODI series being held in England. The final ODI will take place on July 17 at Headingley, Leeds.

England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Gautam Gambhir
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us