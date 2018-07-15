Maybe Ashwin or Jadeja can be given the responsibility to bat at four, says Gautam Gambhir

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.51K // 15 Jul 2018, 12:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

The Indian cricket team have been facing the problem of who to bat at no. 4. Over the past few years, they have tried out over 10 batsmen at that position.

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir felt that the Men in Blue could even try out Ravichandran Ashwin at that position.

“I’ll probably back Ashwin to play and Hardik to bat at six if given that responsibility. Ashwin can bat at seven or four as well. KL Rahul can bat at five and Dhoni at six and maybe Hardik at seven as well. You’ve got three quality spinners for that matter. You’ve got Ashwin, Kuldeep, and Chahal as well. Maybe Ashwin or Jadeja can be given the responsibility to bat at four,” Gambhir said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

In case you didn't know...

With India taking on England in the ODI series, KL Rahul has been tried out at the no. 4 spot in the first two ODIs.

While he did not have much to do in the first ODI, he failed in the second match as he was dismissed for a duck.

The details

Gambhir felt that with Ashwin batting at no. 4, the team should not expect him to score a quick hundred but he should chip in with 30-40 runs in the middle order.

“Someone batting at four will be an accumulator as well. He’s not someone who’ll give you a 60-ball or a 70-ball hundred. Even if he chips in with 30 to 40 runs at run-a-ball then you’ve got the firepower with Hardik, Rahul, and MS Dhoni to come as the finisher as well. It gives you a sixth bowling option and you’ve got a proper quality attack," he said.

What's next?

India and England are tied one match apiece in the ongoing ODI series being held in England. The final ODI will take place on July 17 at Headingley, Leeds.