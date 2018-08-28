Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India: 5 Players to watch out for in the 4th Test 

Vijay Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.28K   //    28 Aug 2018, 14:48 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five
It is turning out to be a great series.

After a humiliating defeat at the hands of the England team in the 2nd test, many would have thought the 4th test to be inconsequential. But the way the Indians came back in the 3rd match kept the series alive.

Billed as the series between two heavyweights, it surely has lived up to the expectation thus far. Another fascinating match is on the cards and we will see how it pans out in a week from now.

In this slideshow, we will look at the players to watch out for in the 4th test.

#5 Ajinkya Rahane

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One
One of our best overseas batsman

Ajinkya Rahane received a lot of flake from the former cricketers, experts for his recent poor performances and deservedly so. He has been going through a lean patch from the Sri Lanka series in which he scored a century and after that, a string of poor performances followed where he didn't cross fifty even once.

But it all changed in the Trent Bridge test where he looked like Rahane of the old and came out of his comfort zone to tackle challenging conditions scoring a half-century in the process.

We can hope that this is a start of a purple patch for him and performs well again like he used to do. This makes him a player to watch out for in this match.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane
Vijay Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
England vs India 2018: 3 Key Players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 4th Test: Preview, Head to head, Team...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 Indian players who can shine in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Test: 5 Players to Watch out for
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
2 probable India changes for the 4th Test against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 batsmen to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 6 players to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
Players to watch out for in India vs England T20Is
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us