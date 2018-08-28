England vs India: 5 Players to watch out for in the 4th Test

It is turning out to be a great series.

After a humiliating defeat at the hands of the England team in the 2nd test, many would have thought the 4th test to be inconsequential. But the way the Indians came back in the 3rd match kept the series alive.

Billed as the series between two heavyweights, it surely has lived up to the expectation thus far. Another fascinating match is on the cards and we will see how it pans out in a week from now.

In this slideshow, we will look at the players to watch out for in the 4th test.

#5 Ajinkya Rahane

One of our best overseas batsman

Ajinkya Rahane received a lot of flake from the former cricketers, experts for his recent poor performances and deservedly so. He has been going through a lean patch from the Sri Lanka series in which he scored a century and after that, a string of poor performances followed where he didn't cross fifty even once.

But it all changed in the Trent Bridge test where he looked like Rahane of the old and came out of his comfort zone to tackle challenging conditions scoring a half-century in the process.

We can hope that this is a start of a purple patch for him and performs well again like he used to do. This makes him a player to watch out for in this match.

