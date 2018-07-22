England vs India, Test: 5 Players to Watch out for

It has been a balanced chapter until now as both India and England even up their series score to a 1-1 margin. When India won the T20I series, England team made a comeback by winning the ODI series. Now the focus shifts on to the 5 match test series. The Indian team will seek to avenge the 2014 series loss.

English men had their last test outing against the Pakistan team and managed to finish the series 1-1. India's previous test bou was against the new Afghanistan side. The team was led by the vice-captain, Ajinkya Rahane. The match witnessed a total dominance of the Indian team. Men in Blue played their last test series under Kohli's captaincy against the Proteas. Although India managed to win the ODI and T20I series but was defeated in the test series.

As India is aiming for a retribution for their 2014 test series loss, BCCI announced an 18 Men test squad on Wednesday. There were some unexpected picks with Rohit was unfasten due to poor performance in the South African series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the series due to a reported injury. Rishabh Pant got an opportunity in the squad along with Dinesh Karthik as the wicketkeeper. Fitness and poor form will surely be a worry for the Indian team management. Picking the best XI will be a tough task for Virat Kohli as there are players with talent and experience in the squad. As both India and England team begin their test series in the month of August, we are going for an analysis on the "5 Indian players who are capable of making wonders at England ".

# Kuldeep Yadav

The 23-year old left arm, Kuldeep Yadav played just 2 test matches for India. His last test match appearance was against Sri Lanka in 2017 in which the chinaman bowler showcased a 5 wicket performance.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh spinner had to limit his test outings for the domestic side. But Kuldeep managed to showcase a decent performance in the Indian Premier League which helped him to secure a spot in the Indian squad for the England tour. Kuldeep made use of his opportunities and showcased two brilliant performances with the white ball. 5 Wicket haul in the T20I series and 6-23 performance in the ODI series made him as a dare for the English batsmen.

The only chinaman bowler which the Indian team produced, Kuldeep Yadav is known for his wicket taking abilities. But his limited opportunities in the test format generalized him as a white ball player. Kuldeep's performances in the series that he has adjusted with the English pitches. If Kuldeep maintained his form, it is certain that he will be a threat for Joe Root and team.

