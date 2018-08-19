England vs India, Third Test: Day 1 in pictures

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One

After losing the first two Test matches, India made three changes to the starting XI in a must-win game. While Rishabh Pant made his debut in place of an injured Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay and Kuldeep Yadav made way for Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah.

England won the toss and put India to bat first on a slightly grassy yet dry pitch. Indian captain Virat Kohli was happy with his side batting first. The batsmen have not let the side down like they did in the first two Tests.

Let us have a look at the first day's play in pictures.

#1. Rishabh Pant handed a Test debut

Pant became the 291st player to represent India in Tests

Rishabh Pant was handed the Test cap by captain Kohli. The 20-year-old became the 291st player to play a Test match for India. Rishabh Pant made his way into the side following an impressive stint with the India A side in England.

Coming into this match, Pant had a more than a decent first class record with 1744 runs in his kitty at an average of 54.50 and an outlandish strike rate of 95.24.

#2. The openers finally put up a good show

Dhawan and Rahul put up a half-century opening partnership

After the failure of the openers in the first two matches, India fielded their third opening pair in as many Test matches. As a result of the lateral movement on offer, both the openers weren't completely in control but they showed composure and grit to stay in the middle.

The two batsman applied their skills and survived a tough first hour against quality English bowling attack to put on a half-century partnership for the first wicket.

#3. Chris Woakes accounts for both the openers

Woakes prized out Dhawan and Rahul

Even though it was the fifth longest opening partnership for India openers in terms of overs on the 1st morning of a Test outside Asia (since 2000), the openers could not last long.

The introduction of Chris Woakes by England changed the course of proceedings. Shikhar Dhawan was the first victim of the second Test's man of the match. In an attempt to defend, Dhawan edged one to second slip and Jos Buttler grabbed the opportunity to break the opening partnership of 61 runs.

#4. Pujara wastes a review and himself gets out just before lunch

Pujara got out just at the stroke of lunch

The fiery first spell from Chris Woakes shifted the balance slightly in favor of England after India's domination in the first hour of play. After dismissing Dhawan, he got rid of his opening partner, KL Rahul in his very next over with a leg before wicket.

To add to the woes of the Indian team, Pujara compelled to Rahul to take a review, which they eventually lost as the ball was crashing on to the leg stump.

After the review blip, India lost Puraja just before lunch as the No.3 batsman pulled a short ball from Chris Woakes straight to Adil Rashid, who was fielding at the deep backward square.

At lunch: India 82/3, Dhawan 35, Chris Woakes 3/18

#5. Kohli and Rahane boss the post-lunch session

Kohli continued his good form with the bat

As the play resumed after lunch, the Indian captain was joined by his deputy Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. Virat Kohli continued his good form. Both players ensured that no more wickets fell in the second session.

In the second session, both Rahane and Kohli reached their respective half-centuries. In the 29 overs bowled in the session, Kohli and Rahane put together 107 runs and took India to a decent position.

At Tea: India 189/3, Kohli 51*, Rahane 53*

#6. Rahane is dismissed for a brilliant 81

Rahane built a crucial partnership with Kohli

In the final session of the day, the experienced duo went on to add another 50 runs to the tally before Rahane departed. Rahane was dismissed for 81, thanks to Alastair Cook who took a brilliant one-handed catch at first slip off Stuart Broad's bowling.

Kohli and Rahane added 159 runs for the fourth wicket. The partnership might not have taken India into a completely dominant position but has definitely put India in a position from where the bowlers can put up a fight.

#7. Kohli misses out a well deserved century

Kohli missed out on a hundred by just 3 runs

Even after losing his partner, Kohli continued to bat through with Pandya. The duo put together 38 runs. Right when Virat Kohli was inching towards yet another hundred, he was offered juicy tossed up leg-break by Adil Rashid. Kohli sensed an easy boundary and attempted a cover drive but could only manage an edge to Ben Stokes at first slip.

The English leg-spinner got the big wicket of the Indian captain who was on 97. Kohli missed out on his 23rd Test century by just 3 runs.

#8. Rishabh Pant starts his Test career with a six

Rishabh Pant opened his scoring with a six

With the fall of the captain's wicket, Rishabh Pant joined Hardik Pandya in the middle. Off the very second ball that he faced in Test cricket, Pant stepped down the track and hit Adil Rashid's googly for a six straight down the ground.

Pant became the 12th batsman to start his Test match career with a six.

#9. Anderson dismisses Pandya just before the close of play

India lost its sixth wicket off the last ball of the day

Pandya and Pant looked settled in the innings as they played for 10 overs. But Anderson had other ideas, he prized out Pandya just before the close of play. While Pandya departed for a gritty 18 off 58 balls, Pant is unbeaten on 22(32 balls).

The partnership between Pant and Ashwin will be crucial to India's chances. They should look on to add a further 50-60 runs in India's total.

With the game in the balance at the end of the first day's play, it will be interesting to see which side ends up in a better position at the end of Day 2.

At Stumps: India 307/6, Kohli 97, Rahane 81, Woakes 3/75