England vs Ireland 2020, 1st ODI: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The series between England and Ireland will be a part of the recently-announced ODI Super League, meaning that it now carries a lot of significance for Ireland. Each point the Irish earn in the Super League would go a long way in ensuring their World Cup qualification.

For England, it will be an opportunity to try out their fringe players in the absence of some of their ODI regulars who have not been included in the squad, owing to England's red-ball assignments.

Five of England’s first-choice ODI players are not a part of the squad, meaning that back-up players would get their chance to showcase their potential.

This is the first ODI series that England will play at home after their historic World Cup triumph at Lord’s last year. They have toured New Zealand and South Africa since but haven’t played any white ball cricket at home.

Keeping the bio-security protocols in mind, the ECB has decided to organize all three games of the series at a single venue. Although a limited number of spectators have been allowed in a couple of domestic games in England, no spectators will be allowed for the ODIs between England and Ireland.

England vs Ireland Match Details

Date: July 30, 2020

Time: 06:30 pm (IST)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Weather Forecast

The weather forecast states that Southampton would be nice and sunny on Thursday with minimal chances (10%) of rain. The minimum and the maximum temperature are expected to be 18 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.

Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl generally produces good batting wickets for white-ball cricket and it shouldn’t be any different on Thursday. The pitch is likely to offer even bounce and minimal seam movement. If there is no cloud cover, there negligible movement in the air as well.

The encounter could turn out to be a high scoring game and the captain winning the toss would probably like to field first.

England vs Ireland Probable XIs

England

James Vince will bat at No. 3 for England in Joe Root’s absence, while Sam Billings and Tom Banton are expected to function as finishers.

David Willey is expected to partner Saqib Mahmood with the new ball, while Tom Curran seems primed to make up the pace-bowling attack. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will form the spin bowling duo, as usual.

Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (WK), Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood,

Ireland

With James McCollum opening the batting with Paul Stirling, former captain William Porterfield might slot in at No.4, much like what happened in a few games last year.

Kevin O Brien will be Ireland’s trump-card down the order at No. 6, while the experienced pace bowling duo of Boyd Rankin and Tim Murtagh will be key with the ball.

Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie (C), William Porterfield, Gary Wilson (WK), Kevin O Brien, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin

Match Prediction

Despite the fact that England are going into this series without some of their superstars, they still look too strong for Ireland, at least on paper.

And, if the visitors are to surge ahead in the series, they would have to bank on their players pulling off something special.

England vs Ireland TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app