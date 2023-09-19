England vs Ireland 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The England vs Ireland ODI series will start tomorrow afternoon (September 20) in Leeds. It is a three-match series between the neighboring nations. The second and third ODI matches will take place in Nottingham and Bristol.

Ireland have not qualified for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, but they have already started to plan for the mega event in 2027. Their head coach Heinrich Malan stated at yesterday's (September 18) press conference that his men have already shifted their focus to the 2027 World Cup after failing to qualify this year.

Hosts England have named a second-string squad for this series. Zak Crawley will lead England, while the squad features some new players like Sam Hain, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Smith, and Tom Hartley.

Here are some important things fans should know about the England vs Ireland ODI series.

England vs Ireland ODI series 2023 schedule (with timings in IST)

The series will begin tomorrow with a match at Headingley. The two teams will then travel to Nottingham for a match at Trent Bridge on Saturday (September 23). Bristol's County Ground will be the venue for the third ODI of the series.

Here's the complete schedule for the series:

1st ODI - September 20, 5:00 pm IST, Headingley, Leeds.

2nd ODI - September 23, 3:30 pm IST, Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

3rd ODI - September 26, 5:00 pm IST, County Ground, Bristol.

ENG vs IRE 2023 telecast channel list

Sony Pictures Sports Network has secured the TV and live streaming rights for England's home matches. Sony Sports will telecast the matches in India.

Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the matches live in England and Ireland. Fans residing in the USA can watch the series on Willow TV, while Fox Sports owns the rights to show the matches in Australia.

India: Sony Sports Network

USA: Willow TV

Australia: Fox Sports

England and Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket

ENG vs IRE 2023 live streaming in India

The England vs Ireland series will be available on two live streaming platforms in India. Sony LIV and FanCode own the rights to stream the series live. Fans will have to buy a subscription to watch the series on either platform.

FanCode has prepared a special tour pass worth ₹69 for the three-match series. The pass for one match costs ₹25. Fans having a monthly or annual pass on the platform can watch the series for free.