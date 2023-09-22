England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Ireland’s tour of England started with the first of the three-match ODI series being abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. The two teams now move to Nottingham for the second ODI.

The last time the two sides faced off, Ireland stunned England as they chased down 329 for the loss of three wickets. England still dominate the head-to-head record, emerging victorious on 10 occasions while Ireland have won twice.

England come into the series having beaten New Zealand 3-1 in an ODI series. The home team has rested all 15 members of the World Cup squad, only including Joe Root for the first ODI. Zak Crawley, who will be playing just his fourth ODI, will lead the English.

Ireland had a forgettable tournament the last time they played ODIs. Though they have a full-strength squad, momentum is not on their side.

England vs Ireland Match Details

Match: England vs Ireland, second ODI, Ireland Tour of England 2023

Date and Time: September 23, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

England vs Ireland Pitch Report

Trent Bridge has hosted just seven ODIs since 2018 and will be hosting an ODI match for the first time since the 2019 World Cup. Teams batting first have won four of the last seven matches.

Trent Bridge has been a high-scoring ground in ODI cricket. Since 2018, teams batting first have crossed the 340-run mark thrice. The pitch is expected to be a paradise for batsmen yet again, while fast bowlers might have a say briefly in overcast conditions.

England vs Ireland Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear on Saturday, with the chance of rain as low as 10%. There might be windy conditions for some parts of the game.

England vs Ireland Probable XIs

England

Will Jacks, Philip Salt (wk), Zak Crawley (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ben Dukett, Sam Hain, Rehan Ahmed, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

England vs Ireland Match Prediction

Ireland will be looking to topple the second-string English side, with recent history suggesting the Irish are more than capable of holding their own. Although Joe Root is not in the squad for the rest of the series, the English will still fancy their chances.

Prediction: England to win the second ODI.

England vs Ireland Live Streaming Details and Channel List:

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode