England vs Ireland live telecast channel - when and where to watch

A whole lot of context has been attached to the England-Ireland ODI series after the ICC announced on Monday that the series would be a part of the ODI Super League.

The squad that England has announced for the series includes none of the players that are currently playing against West Indies at Old Trafford, meaning that the likes of Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler would not feature in the series.

However, despite that, England have been able to assemble a very strong ODI squad, owing to their enormous bench strength in white ball cricket.

Apart from according players of the ilk of Buttler, Root and Stokes a rest, bio-security seems to be the other major factor that has led the ECB to not name them in the ODI squad.

The ECB, in light of England's upcoming Test series against Pakistan, is trying to curtail the movement of the players who might have to travel quite a lot as they shuffle between the ODIs against Ireland and the subsequent red-ball rubber against Pakistan.

As far as Ireland is concerned, they would want to earn some points from the series and get themselves up and running in the World Cup qualification race.

Thus, the series promises to be intriguing, considering the stakes have been raised a notch over the past couple of days.

England vs Ireland squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Jonathan Garth, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young

England vs Ireland Schedule

1st ODI (Southampton): July 30th at 6:30 pm (IST)

2nd ODI (Southampton): August 1st at 6:30 pm (IST)

3rd ODI (Southampton): August 4th at 6:30 pm (IST)

England vs Ireland Telecast

Indian sub-continent: Sony Network

England: Sky Sports

England vs Ireland live streaming

The match can be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.