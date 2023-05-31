England vs Ireland, Only Test: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The international summer of England will kick start on June 1 with a Test match. England will be hosting Ireland in a one-off Test in the first international game of a busy summer. The Lord’s Stadium in London will be hosting this fixture.

England have named a strong squad to face the Irish. After a tremendous home season last year under the Stokes-McCullum era, the home side will kickstart this summer against Ireland before they face Australia in the Ashes.

Ben Stokes will continue to lead the English side in the longest format. Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes are back in the squad after missing out on previous tours due to injuries. The 25-year-old pacer Josh Tongue has been named in the squad. Expect them to field a strong XI to face Ireland as it will provide a good preparation ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes series.

Ireland, on the other hand, have had good preparations before the first Test. They faced Essex in a three-day practice match at the County Ground in Chelmsford and beat them comprehensively. Thomas Mayes picked up seven wickets in the game and hundreds from James McCollum and Peter Moor in the second innings helped them win the game by 10 wickets.

Ireland will be led by Andrew Balbirnie. Balbirnie has plenty of experience at the highest level and will be looking to lead by example against the strong English side. The Irish will be hoping to be at their best and win the only Test at the iconic ground.

England vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: England vs Ireland, Only Test, Ireland tour of England 2023

Date and Time: June 1, Thursday 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

England vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lord’s in London looks to be a well-balanced track. The pacers will get plenty of assistance from the surface in the first two days of the match. The surface settles as the game progresses and there will be runs on offer for batters once they get settled in the middle.

England vs Ireland Weather Forecast

The temperature in London on the opening day of the match is expected to range between 9 and 22 degrees Celsius. There is no rain predicted over the course of the Test match.

England vs Ireland Probable XIs

England Team News

Josh Tongue is all set to make his debut for England against Ireland.

England Probable XI

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue

Ireland Team News

All the players in the squad are fit and available for selection for the Test against England.

Ireland Probable XI

Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Thomas Mayes

England vs Ireland Match Prediction

England will face Ireland in the first international game of the English summer at the Lord’s in London. Ireland have got some preparation before the Test and will be looking to challenge the strong English side.

England have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: England to win this match.

England vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

