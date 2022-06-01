England vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

It’s the start of the English International Summer. England is all set to host New Zealand for a three-match Test series, starting on June 2. The Lord’s Cricket Ground in London will host the first Test. The remaining Tests will be played at Trent Bridge and Headingley. This series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

It is the start of a new era in English cricket, with Ben Stokes being appointed as Test captain. Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum has been named as the coach of the Test team and the appointment promises to be an exciting one for English Cricket, which has been on a downfall in recent times in the longest format.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been recalled to the side after they were dropped for the West Indies tour. They have included players who have done well in the County Championship and it will be interesting to see how they go about their business in the series against New Zealand.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be led by Kane Williamson. New Zealand faced Sussex and County Select XI in the two warm-up games as preparation for the Test series. They suffered a loss against the County Select XI and will be looking to kick off the Test series against England on a positive note.

Left-arm pacer Trent Boult is doubtful for the first Test. Henry Nicholls, who is recovering from a calf injury, might miss out and Michael Bracewell has been called as a cover for him. They will be looking to get off to a winning start.

England vs New Zealand Match Details:

Match: England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, New Zealand tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: June 2nd Thursday – June 6th Monday, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord’s is a balanced track. The bowlers will get movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

England vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

The temperature in London on the opening day of the Test is expected to range between 10 and 21 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions on the third and fourth day of the Test as there is rain predicted.

England vs New Zealand Probable XIs

England

Probable XI

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, James Anderson

New Zealand

Probable XI

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel

England vs New Zealand Match Prediction

The English international summer starts with a Test series between England and New Zealand. The home of cricket i.e. Lord’s will host the first game of the series and we can expect an intense battle between bat and ball.

New Zealand looks like a settled unit and it won’t be a surprise if they kick start the series on a winning note.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

England vs New Zealand telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

