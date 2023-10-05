England vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

England will take on New Zealand in the opening match of the 2023 World Cup on October 5, Thursday. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The start time for this match is 2:00 PM IST.

New Zealand and England battled in the 2019 World Cup Final at the Lord's Cricket Ground. After a match full of ups and downs, the two teams played out a tie, which forced the game into a Super Over. The Super Over ended in a tie as well. Eventually, England were declared the winner via the boundary count rule.

The Blackcaps will be keen to avenge that heartbreaking loss today at the world's largest cricket stadium. Before the match starts, here are some important things fans should know about the first game of the 2023 World Cup.

England vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup, Match Details:

Match: England vs New Zealand, Match 1, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 5, 2023, Thursday, 2 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Ahmedabad is generally good for batting. During the IPL 2023 season, fans witnessed a lot of high-scoring matches at this venue. Looking at the quality of batters present in the two teams, it should not be a surprise if the 2023 World Cup starts with a high-scoring thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

England vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

The skies are expected to be sunny for the England vs New Zealand match in Ahmedabad. As the day progresses, the sun will set and there will be periodic clouds in the sky. Rain is unlikely to interrupt this match. The temperature will remain around 32 degrees Celsius.

England vs New Zealand Probable XIs

England

Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid.

New Zealand

Playing XI

Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (c and wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

England vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

Both England and New Zealand have announced stellar squads for this mega event. England will start as the favorites to win the upcoming match because they recently won a four-match ODI series against New Zealand by 3-1.

On top of that, New Zealand will be without the services of their captain Kane Williamson, who has been ruled out of this encounter. Meanwhile, fast bowler Tim Southee will return after an injury break. It should not be a surprise if England win the game in Ahmedabad.

Prediction: England to win this fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).