England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second Test between England and New Zealand will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, starting June 10. England currently lead the three-match series by a 1-0 margin.

The first Test was played at the Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London. The game got over in four days and we witnessed an intense battle between bat and ball as England emerged victorious on the fourth day. The new era under Ben Stokes’ captainship began with a win.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision backfired as they were bundled out on 132 as none of the batters got going. James Anderson and Matty Potts picked up four wickets each. The hosts struggled against the Kiwi bowlers as they were knocked over on 141 in their first innings. Tim Southee finished with four wickets.

The Kiwi batters were up to the task in their second innings. Daryl Mitchell hit a fantastic century and was well-supported by Tom Blundell, who scored 96 as New Zealand finished their innings on 285, setting a target of 277 for the hosts.

Joe Root starred with the bat for England in their second innings as he remained unbeaten on 115 to take the team over the line with five wickets in hand.

New Zealand tried hard but couldn’t finish on the winning side in the first Test. Their batters will have to step up and contribute in the second Test to level the series. England, meanwhile, will look to wrap up the series in the second Test itself.

England vs New Zealand Match Details:

Match: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, New Zealand tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: 10 June Friday – 14 June Tuesday, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge is a balanced track. The bowlers will get movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. We might see the bowlers continue to trouble the batters while bowling on this surface.

The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before playing their strokes freely.

England vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

The temperature in Nottingham on the opening day of the Test is expected to range between 12 and 22 degrees Celsius. It will stay dry throughout the course of the next five days and we expect a full game to be played.

England vs New Zealand Probable XIs

England

The pacers set things up for them in the first Test as they bowled brilliantly and never allowed the New Zealand batters to get going. Root was the standout performer for them with the bat and will hope for other batters to chip in with telling contributions.

Probable XI

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Matthew Parkinson

New Zealand

The batters struggled barring Daryl Mitchell, who scored a brilliant ton in the second innings. He was well supported by Tom Blundell but their other batters need to step up in the upcoming Test. They will hope to put up a much-improved performance in the second Test to level the series.

Probable XI

Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Cam Fletcher, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Both England and New Zealand came out hard in the first Test and the hosts managed to get an early lead in the series after they won the game by five wickets. The Kiwis need to be at their absolute best to level the series.

England have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top in the second Test.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

