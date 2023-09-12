England vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England and New Zealand face off in the third game of their four-game ODI series at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday, September 12.

England, led by Jos Buttler, made a stupendous comeback at the Rose Bowl in Southampton to draw level in the four-match series. They beat the Black Caps by 79 runs in a rain-curtailed 34-over game.

After being put in to bat first, England racked up a big score of 226-7 in 34 overs. Liam Livingstone starred with 95 off 78 with nine fours and one six. Sam Curran also made 42 vital runs. Curran and Livingstone helped England recover from 55-5 in 12.1 overs. Trent Boult, playing his 100th ODI, picked up three wickets for 37.

Thereafter, the hosts bowled the Kiwis out for 147 in 26.5 overs. Daryl Mitchell scored 57 off 52 with six fours and one six, but his efforts went in vain. David Willey and Reece Topley picked up three wickets apiece.

England vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: England vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, New Zealand tour of England 2023

Date and Time: September 13, 2023; 05:00 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch has been a decent one for batters over the years, but fast bowlers are expected to get a lot of assistance.

England vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There's little chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

England vs New Zealand Probable XIs

England

Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

England vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Chasing teams get quite a bit of advantage. Hence, the team batting second should win.

Prediction: The team batting second to win

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

