England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final Test of the series between England and New Zealand will be played at Headingley in Leeds from June 23. England currently lead the series by a 2-0 margin.

After winning the first Test, both sides arrived at Trent Bridge where we witnessed an exciting game of cricket. The English side won the second Test to seal the series with one game to go.

On the back of centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, New Zealand posted 553 in their first innings in the second Test. England, in reply, finished their innings on 539, thanks to tons from Ollie Pope and Joe Root.

The hosts then bowled well and knocked over New Zealand on 284. With 299 to chase in 70 odd overs, the English batters went bonkers.

It was a sensational run-chase from England and the Kiwis had absolutely no answers to the assault from the hosts. England will be brimming with confidence after that win and will look to clean-sweep the series. The visitors will have to be on their toes to avoid a whitewash and finish the series on a high.

England vs New Zealand Match Details:

Match: England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test, New Zealand tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: June 23rd, Thursday – June 27th Monday, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley looks good for batting. The batters can start playing their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle. The bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and will have to hit the right areas. Overall, it's a good surface to bat on.

England vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Leeds on the opening day of the Test are expected to range between 16 and 28 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the course of the next five days.

England vs New Zealand Probable XIs

England

Ollie Pope and Joe Root scored centuries in the first innings of their last game. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over the Kiwis on 284.

Jonny Bairstow went bonkers as he smashed 136 off just 72 balls and was well-supported by Ben Stokes (75* off 70 balls).

Probable XI

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell continued their rich form with the bat as they each notched up tons in the first innings of the second Test. Trent Boult picked up eight wickets in the match but they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel

England vs New Zealand Match Prediction

England have looked brilliant so far and will look to whitewash the series. New Zealand need to be at their absolute best to finish the series on a high.

England look like a settled unit and have the winning momentum behind them. It won’t be a surprise if they beat New Zealand in the final game of the series as well.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

England vs New Zealand telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

