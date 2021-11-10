England vs New Zealand Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final?

England have hit 79 boundaries in the 2021 T20 World Cup so far. New Zealand have hit 73. Shouldn't matter, should it?

A befuddling tournament boundary count rule ideally shouldn't be in play when England and New Zealand face off in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 10. But if the history between these two teams suggests anything, it's to expect the unpredictable.

That fateful day at Lord's was almost two and a half years ago, but it feels like yesterday. After all, how can fans forget how cruel cricket is, and how unfortunate New Zealand were to be on the receiving end of the sport's wrath? How can fans not remember England's joyous cries of victory as their radical limited-overs project under Eoin Morgan had its crowning moment, that too at the home of cricket?

This time around, England might be the ones feeling slightly unlucky heading into the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup. It's not like they were healthily staffed even before Tymal Mills and Jason Roy were ruled out with quadricep and calf tears respectively.

England have had to contend with the absence of two of their most important players, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, throughout the competition. Mark Wood, one of their most potent wicket-taking threats, has been nursing an injury and only recently returned to the fold. Sam Curran has also been bitten by the injury bug.

But England's factory of talent continues to produce white-ball greats, and the team continues to reap the benefits of having a bench the length of the Thames. Jonny Bairstow, who forms one half of England's lethal ODI opening pair, should replace the other half against New Zealand, who have been understated as always.

The Blackcaps have quietly overcome their defeat to Pakistan with four victories on the trot. None of them were overly convincing, but they were indicative of the kind of cricket New Zealand play. It isn't always fireworks, but it is always effective. Plenty of ICC success has followed the Kiwis over the last decade, and they will be quietly confident of upsetting arguably the greatest limited-overs team of this generation.

Nevertheless, even if England and New Zealand plucked 11 cricketers each from their lowest division, entertainment is guaranteed. Such is the scope of an England vs New Zealand World Cup game, and such are the storylines mercilessly running in the background of what promises to be an enthralling clash of styles.

England and New Zealand are as similar as two teams can be while being polar opposites of each other.

They both boast a devastating powerplay swing bowler - Chris Woakes and Tim Southee. They both have an attacking opener with a penchant for World Cup hundreds - Jos Buttler and Martin Guptill. They have a smart, calm captain who hasn't delivered with the bat as often as he'd like recently - Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson.

They also have a wicket-taking leg-spinner - Adil Rashid and Ish Sodhi - complemented by a powerplay finger-spin enforcer - Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner. Add the presence of an express pace option - Mark Wood and Adam Milne - and you have two countries which are evenly matched on paper.

However, the brands of cricket England and New Zealand play are completely different. While the Three Lions grab the bull by the horns and look to beat the socks off their opposition, the Kiwis prefer to let the bull tire out with deft movements before landing the knockout blow. The two contrasting approaches work in general, but which one will work under the Abu Dhabi spotlight on Wednesday?

Even without Roy and Mills, England are absolutely formidable. Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali haven't even been required to flex their in-form muscles, while Bairstow will be salivating at the prospect of being at the crease in the powerplay. And while New Zealand's batting is solid, with plenty of dependable individuals, it doesn't strike the same fear as England's does.

Although England are on the back of a loss, the high-scoring Abu Dhabi wicket - hopefully it retains the same characteristics in the wake of the tragic demise of its chief curator - will play right into their hands. And since Abu Dhabi hasn't often produced prodigious swing, New Zealand's biggest weapons to counter England may be blunted before the real battle begins.

New Zealand have made being the underdog "cool" in a way. They've used it as motivation to play out of their skin, and they've gone about their business with consummate professionalism. But England truly are a different beast in white-ball cricket, which is something the Blackcaps know all too well.

A close contest is on the cards, and New Zealand are beyond capable of making another ICC final. But before the toss, which should have a major say on the outcome of the game as has been the norm in the T20 World Cup, England start as the favorites.

Prediction: England to win the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup

