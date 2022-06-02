England vs New Zealand, Test Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

England and New Zealand will lock horns in the three-match Test series that's part of the World Test Championship 2021-2023 cycle. The Black Caps are the defending champions of the title.

New Zealand are currently in sixth position with England in the ninth slot on the WTC table. For England, Ben Stokes will be the new leader of the pack. Rob Key and Brendon McCullum will be a part of the team's management in managing director and head coach roles.

After missing out on Tests since December 2021, Kane Williamson is back to lead the Black Caps. The squad has travelled with two uncapped players, Cam Fletcher and Blair Tickner. Michael Bracewell, on the other hand, received his maiden Test call-up.

Head-to-head record: England vs New Zealand in Tests

The two sides met against each other in 107 instances. England registered 48 victories whereas New Zealand were victorious on only 12 occasions. 47 games ended in a draw.

The two teams last met in June 2021 in a two-match Test series in England when New Zealand won the series 1-0.

England vs New Zealand, Test Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

June 2 to June 6

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Lord's, London, 3:30 PM

June 10 to June 14

England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 3:30 PM

June 23 to June 27

England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30 PM

England vs New Zealand, Test Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the England vs New Zealand, Test Series:

India: Sony Liv and Sony Sports

England: Sky Sports

New Zealand: SpartSport

England vs New Zealand Test series 2022 Squads

England

Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root.

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Cameron Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young

