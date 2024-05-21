England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan are touring England for a four-match T20I series in a bid to prepare for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The first game of the series will be played at Headingley in Leeds. Edgbaston, Sophia Gardens and Kennington Oval are the venues for the remaining games.

England’s last assignment in the shortest format was way back in December 2023 when they toured the West Indies. They lost the series by a 3-2 margin. With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, they will be looking to get their combinations right.

Jos Buttler will continue to lead the English side. They key point is the return of Jofra Archer after a long layoff due to an injury. It remains to be seen how he goes about his business at the highest level. Most of the players in the squad are returning from IPL 2024 and will be looking to carry forward their form.

Pakistan, meanwhile, faced Ireland in a three-match T20I series before heading to England. After losing the first game, they bounced back and won the next two to clinch the series. They will be looking to repeat their performance against this strong English side.

Babar Azam will be leading Pakistan in the series and the T20 World Cup 2024. It will be all about trying different combinations and giving their players enough time to prepare for the showpiece event.

England vs Pakistan Match Details:

Match: England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Pakistan tour of England, 2024

Date and Time: May 22, 2024, 11 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

England vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

There have been 29 meetings between England and Pakistan in the shortest format. England have won 19 of those whereas Pakistan have won nine, with one ending in no-result.

Matches played: 29

England won: 19

Pakistan won: 9

No Result: 1

England vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley offers a good amount of assistance to the pacers. They will get some lateral movement with the new ball. Adapting to the conditions will be the key for the batters. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely and put the pressure back on the bowlers.

England vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

There won't be ideal conditions on offer for a game of cricket in Leeds. There is a high chance of rain predicted on Wednesday, with the temperature expected to be under 15 degrees Celsius.

England vs Pakistan Probable XIs

England

Team News

All the players in the squad are fully fit.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley/Mark Wood

Pakistan

Team News

No injury reported in the Pakistan camp.

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

England vs Pakistan Match Prediction

England are all set to host Pakistan for a four-match T20I series as a preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024. Expect both sides to try out different combinations in this series. Despite that, it will be a close-fought one.

As the hosts and the defending T20 World Cup champions, England have the edge in this series.

Prediction: England to win this contest.

England vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App and FanCode

